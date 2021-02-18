Gateshead drummer praised by Boris Johnson for offering free music lessons to key workers





A musician born in the North East received a special award and letter from Boris Johnson for his efforts to improve mental health and help key workers. David Green, who is from Gateshead and is known as Greenie, has started an online music academy that offers free lessons to key workers and their children during the lockdown. And his RockAcad initiative has now received a Point of Light award from Mr Johnson who praised his work in an accompanying thank you letter. The Point of Light Awards are given in recognition of outstanding UK volunteers who are making a change in their community and the Prime Minister wrote: ‘Thank you for all you do to bring music to key workers and their children. Through RockAcad, session drummer and musician Green brings together music experts to deliver lessons on a range of instruments and skills. Knowing how music can improve mental health, the idea is to inspire aspiring musicians and help reduce the impact of Covid on their well-being. And the decision to offer free courses to key workers on the frontlines of the pandemic is what caught the Prime Minister’s attention. His letter read: “Of the many challenges we have faced in this battle against the coronavirus, few compare to the enormity of reinventing online education so quickly. “Through RockAcad, you make music lessons free and available to those who work so hard to support our nation.” Green, who now lives in London, said: The RockAcad team and I are very grateful and honored to receive this award from the Prime Minister and Points of Light – it was a complete shock when we were informed. “ And calling key workers “the real winners,” he added: We are very pleased that we have been recognized for helping a cause that continues to highlight the tremendous efforts that key workers are making at this time. “

He said the team loved helping people and the online classes were having an overwhelmingly positive response, including with families who were offered tailored classes between home classes. The response from the public has been great and I’m just happy that we are helping so many people in a positive way, ”he said. A lot of our clients have told us that we’ve given them a release, an escape and helped build their confidence, and I think that turned heads. “ For more information on RockAcad, which offers a free 30-minute music consultation and currently offers 20% off their group packages, see here. Free courses are offered to key workers on a first come, first served basis. For more information about these e-mail [email protected]







