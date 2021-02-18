Pakistani climber Ali Sadpara declared dead by his family





Ali Sadpara, a missing Pakistani mountaineer. Photo: File will continue my father’s mission and make his dream come true, says Sajid Sadpara Ali Sadpara and two other foreign climbers disappeared earlier this month Sajid thanks Prime Minister Imran Khan, General COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: The family of Pakistani climber Ali Sadpara declared him and two other foreign climbers missing on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Ali Sadpara’s son, Sajid Sadpara, in Skardu. “I will keep my father’s mission alive and make his dream come true,” he said.

He also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Army Chief of Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the brave pilots of Askari Aviation for conducting a thorough search and rescue operation amid the difficult weather conditions for his father.

Sadpara, Icelandic John Snorri and Chile’s Pablo Mohr left for their trip on February 3 after Sadpara’s birthday, asking fans and admirers to “keep us in your prayers”.

They had started their attempt for the final summit in the early hours of February 5, hoping to accomplish the Herculean feat by the afternoon.

According to updates posted to Snorri’s facebook account on Friday at 12:29 p.m., the GPS stopped working and had not updated for six hours.

Ali Sadpara’s leadership revealed a few days ago that the government and other stakeholders are making every effort to locate Sadpara and the other missing climbers, despite having been reported missing for almost 10 days.

Sadpara’s management, which maintains its official Twitter account, announced on Monday that a meeting of the Supreme Committee regarding the Missing Climbers Search and Rescue (SAR) operation would be held on February 17, 2021 in Gilgit.

“Please avoid premature reporting and avoid false reports,” management said.

