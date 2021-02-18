A policy and regulatory framework for discounts in perspective, says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with key players in the electricity and renewable energy sector to lobby for planned reforms in the sector and their implementation in all states. The Prime Minister hosted a webinar with Minister of Energy and New and Renewable Energies RK Singh, ministry officials, stakeholders and sector experts from the energy sector, representatives from industries and associations, heads of electricity distribution companies, CEOs of state hubs for renewable energies and consumer groups. To solve the problems of the electricity distribution sector, the prime minister said, a policy and regulatory framework for discounts is in sight. “Consumers should be able to choose their supplier based on performance like any other retail product. Work is underway to free the distribution sector from barriers to entry and licenses for distribution and supply. Efforts are underway for prepaid smart meters, separation of power lines and system upgrade, ”said PM. The Ministry of Energy has introduced an electricity bill with the reforms and policy changes mentioned above. Prime Minister Modi said the government is striving to reach every village and every home as India is now a country with surplus electricity. “Reforms like the UDAY program with the issuance of Rs 2.32 billion of bonds have been undertaken to improve financial and operational efficiency. To monetize the assets of the Powergrid, Infrastructure Investment Trust –InvIT has been created and will soon be open to investors, ”he said. The Union budget 2021 set out plans to monetize electricity transmission assets. The prime minister added that this year’s budget showed the government’s commitment to infrastructure investments. “This is evident in Mission Hydrogen, the domestic manufacture of solar cells and the massive injection of capital into the renewable energy sector,” he said. Referring to the Production Incentive Program (PLI) in key manufacturing sectors, the Prime Minister said the high efficiency photovoltaic solar module would be one of them and the Center would invest Rs 4,500 crore for it. Under the PLI program, 10 Gw of integrated solar photovoltaic manufacturing plants will be operationalized with an estimated investment of Rs 14,000 crore, he told stakeholders. “We want to see our companies become global manufacturing champions, not just to meet local demands,” said the Prime Minister. The government has indicated the commitment of an additional capital injection worth Rs 1,000 crore into Solar Energy Corporation of India to promote investments in the renewable energy sector. Likewise, India’s Renewable Energy Development Agency will get an additional investment worth Rs 1,500 crore. The Prime Minister also spoke of the KUSUM program, adding that farmers would become energy entrepreneurs. “The goal is to create 30 GW of solar capacity through small factories in farmers’ fields. Already, a solar capacity of 4 GW is installed thanks to solar projects on the roofs, 2.5 GW will be added soon, ”he said.

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and that have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times stemming from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative opinions, and cutting-edge commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with higher quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscribing to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos