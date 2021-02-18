Connect with us

Politics

Sadiq Khan urges Boris Johnson to exercise caution in facilitating Covid lockdown

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Sadiq Khan wants lockdown LONGER: Mayor of London asks Boris Johnson to reject calls from Tory MPs for quick relaxation of national rules – although experts say PM can go faster and infection rates halve every two weeks

  • Boris Johnson to unveil formal lockdown exit strategy on Monday next week
  • PM is under increasing pressure from conservative MPs to speed up the reopening of society
  • But Sadiq Khan asked Mr Johnson to ignore ‘yelling and harassment’ from MPs

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor of Mailonline

Posted: | Update:

Sadiq Khan risked the wrath of Tory MPs and anti-lockdown hotel bosses today as he demanded Boris Johnson reject calls for a quick loosening of national brakes.

The mayor of London has urged the prime minister to ignore the ‘screams and harassment’ from Tory backbench MPs as he prepares to unveil his exit roadmap on Monday.

Mr Khan said Mr Johnson needed to ‘learn from mistakes made in the past’ when the government previously eased the lockdown.

Mr Johnson said his roadmap would be ‘firmly based on a cautious and cautious approach’ to relax restrictions ‘so as to be irreversible’.

But many Tory MPs are adamant that the success of the country’s vaccination campaign should allow the prime minister to quickly lift the rules.

Mr Khan’s intervention came after Mark Woolhouse, a University of Edinburgh infectious disease expert, said the latest data suggested there could be an ‘earlier unlock’.

Meanwhile, a surveillance study from Imperial College London – the largest in the country – found infection rates were halving every two weeks, with cases expected to drop to 1,000 per day by the next. second week of April.

Boris Johnson, pictured on a visit to South Wales yesterday, will unveil his lockdown exit roadmap on Monday

Mr Johnson is reportedly receiving a data brief today that will help shape the final version of his roadmap out of lockdown.

It is believed the document will establish a phased approach to reopening the company amid fears hotel businesses will not be allowed to return to normal until July.

When asked if he expected the PM to be cautious in the exit strategy, Mr Khan told LBC Radio: ‘I think it’s really important, I know that we are all frustrated and want to get out of this lockdown ASAP.

“But we’ve learned the lessons from mistakes made in the past and I’ll give you some statistics that will give you an idea of ​​the scale of the challenge we face.

In June of last year when the Prime Minister announced that we would be coming out of isolation when you compare the number of people in the hospital versus today, as I speak to you we have six times more people in hospital now than last June when the lockdown was eased.

‘We have eight times more people on ventilators in London now than last June and I’m afraid of the sad news, 15 times more deaths.

‘So hopefully the Prime Minister would do is learn from the mistakes of the past and when he announces the roadmap on Monday make sure he is following the data and the science rather than the cries and insults from his backbench. MP. “

Mr. Khan said that “the health of individuals and the health of our economy are inextricably linked”.

He added: ‘I’m as eager as the next person to get our businesses reopened, to support our businesses, but we need to make sure this virus is properly removed before we do so. ”

Mr Johnson faces increasing pressure to speed up the easing of the lockdown after yesterday suggesting that pubs, bars and restaurants would be the last pieces of the economy allowed to fully reopen.

It is believed that lockdown rules could be relaxed every four weeks after a “ limited ” easing over the Easter holidays, with the hospitality sector likely to wait until early May for the green light to resume restricted trade.

But conservative MPs believe the sites should be able to immediately resume trading on terms secured by Covid at Easter, calling the prospect of lockdown rules still in effect until July “ ridiculous ” and arguing that it would be impossible to justify whether the vaccine was circulating. -out continues its success.

Steve Baker, a member of the Covid Recovery Group anti-lockdown Covid Recovery Group of 70 Conservative MPs, pointed to Professor Woolhouse’s comments to pressure Mr Johnson.

He said: “Boris Johnson has rightly confirmed today that he will focus on ‘data, not dates’ to ease restrictions, as our recent letter suggested.

“As Professor Woolhouse, a senior government science adviser, says, the data looks so good Britain could open sooner.”

There is growing concern that many pubs will close permanently unless lockout rules are relaxed soon.

The hospitality industry has rejected the claim that this is an “ important transmission area ” and is calling for the sites to be reopened along with non-essential retail.

Kate Nicholls, Managing Director of UKHospitality, said: “ We know hospitality businesses are safe and all the data has shown that we are not an important transmission area. ”

Richard Bailey, chairman of Thwaites Pub Group, told The Sun: ‘Once again, pubs across this country will become a scapegoat in the plan to reopen. ”

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: