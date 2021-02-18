PM Modi chats with Australian PM Morrison ahead of Quad encounter





Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Thursday. Calling Morrison a “good friend,” Prime Minister Modi said the two leaders reiterated their commitment to consolidate the India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership. Prime Minister Modi and the Australian Prime Minister “discussed regional issues” which concern the two countries. The Prime Minister, in a statement shared on Twitter, said he was “ looking forward ” to working with Morrison for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. I spoke with my good friend PM @ScottMorrisonMP today. Reiterated our commitment to consolidate our global strategic partnership. Also discussed regional issues of common interest. Look forward to working together for peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2021 The Prime Minister’s conversation with Scott Morrison took place just before the third Quad Safety Dialogue on Thursday announced by the United States. Brainchild of then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) was launched in 2007 with the aim of bringing together partners to balance the rise of China. According to reports, while India and Australia were initially cautious about antagonizing China, the Quad format, over the years, not only expanded, but relations with Beijing of the two countries deteriorated on a series of problems. Before Morrison on Wednesday, the prime minister met with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman. PM Modi said: “We discussed our strategic partnership and close cooperation during COVID-19. I sent my best wishes for one year of HM the Sultan’s reign and his “Vision 2040” for Oman. “ Read – PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha will come back bigger than ever this year; Promises to globalize Read – PM Modi launches Mahabahu Brahmapoutra; Calls him “ Aatmanirbhar Assam ” “ India is an essential partner ” Meanwhile, the Pentagon press secretary in the United States called India a “vital partner”, especially considering all the challenges surrounding the Indo-Pacific region. At a press conference, John Kirby stressed the importance of India’s participation after US State Department spokesman Ned Price announced Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Japanese counterparts , Australian and Indian would interact virtually to enhance cooperation. “India is an essential partner, especially considering all the challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a press conference on Wednesday. Price previously said that “these discussions with Quad Foreign Ministers are essential to advancing our common goals of a free and open Indo-Pacific and meeting the defining challenges of our time. Read – Owaisi frowns on Pangong Tso’s disengagement plan; Accuses PM Modi of abandoning his leverage Read – PLI program will turn India into telecom manufacturing hub and generate opportunities for young people: Modi







