Jemima Goldsmith shares photos with Shabana Azmi, Sajal Ali from sets for new movie





Jemima Goldsmith took to her Twitter account on Wednesday February 17, 2021 to share her excitement about working with Shabana Azmi and Sajal Ali. The producer is working with the two actors on the upcoming director of Shekhar Kapur, the British romantic comedy What’s Love Got to Do With It. Read on to find out what the producer has to say about them and the film.

Jemima Goldsmith is delighted to work with Shabana Azmi and Sajal Ali

Film and TV producer Jemima Goldsmith shared footage from the What’s Love Got to Do With It sets featuring Shabana Azmi and Sajal Ali. Goldsmith is thrilled to be working with South Asian stars and expressed the same in her tweet. She wrote, “I work with these South Asian film legends Shabana Azmi and Sajal Ali” and tagged the two actors.

The film is a British romantic comedy directed by Shekhar Kapur, who returns to lead a project after a 13-year hiatus. The last films he made were starring Cate Blanchett Elizabeth: The Golden Age in 2007; and the 2008 anthology film New York, I love you. What Love Has To Do With Its cast includes Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif, Rob Brydon and Asim Chaudhry in addition to Azmi and Ali.

Jemima is the writer and also the co-producer of the project, and the film marks its writing debut. Previously, she produced Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story as well as the HBO documentary series The Case Against Adnan Syed. What does love have to do? It is said to be a romantic comedy, with the themes of love and marriage in an intercultural setting, based in the UK and South Asia.

The film will be co-produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jemima Khan and Nicky Kentish under the banners Working Title Films and Instinct Productions. The film was announced in November 2020 and its principal photography debuted in December 2020. Lily James, Emma Thompson and Shazad Latif were the first to join the cast, while Rob Brydon, Shabana Azmi, Sajal Ali and Asim Chaudhry attended. on board. the project last month in January 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for the latest Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

