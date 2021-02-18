Highest poverty, how come the Aceh Special Autonomy Fund stagnates?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – No one thought that the status of the special region of Aceh could free this region from this grim situation. Now, Aceh has the status of the province with the highest poverty rate on the island of Sumatra. Data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) shows that the poverty rate of the inhabitants of Tanah Serambi Mekah was recorded at 15.43% in September 2021. This figure is increasing compared to the same period per year. last, namely 15.01%. This situation, according to data from statistical authorities, has been happening even for many years. Since 2005, Aceh has remained the province with the highest poverty rate in Sumatra.

In fact, in recent years, central government support for Aceh has not been without enthusiasm. From the special autonomy fund (otsus), from village funds to transfers to regions. Regarding the special autonomy fund specifically, the head of the Aceh Regional Development Planning Agency (Bappeda), T. Ahmad Dadek, admitted that there was still a large budget surplus. “There are several activities that we are planning [dari dana otsus]. We have placed 1.5 trillion rupees, ”Dadek said in conversation with CNBC Indonesia on Thursday (2/18/2021). Dadek said the local government decided not to use the special autonomy funds temporarily. This is because local governments do not want regional programs to conflict with the policies of the central government which provided social assistance. “We don’t want to compete with the center,” Dadek said. For information, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) himself had previously questioned the use of special autonomy funds and the allocation of regional spending provided by the central government to the Aceh provincial government. “We know that Aceh receives many special autonomy funds which are also accompanied by other provinces,” Jokowi said. Based on data received by Jokowi, the special autonomy funds received by Aceh amounted to IDR 8 trillion. This figure does not include the allocation from the Aceh Regional Government (APBD) budget which reached 9 trillion rupees. “This means 17 trillion rupees and of course the APBD in the regencies and cities of the province of Aceh. I just want to say that what is called budget management is very important,” he said. declared. “17 trillion rupees is a very large sum of money plus the APBD existing in the regencies and towns. But how is it managed? Is the APBD just on track? Is it good for people? This is what remains a question mark for me. Jokowi. Jokowi admits that he is ready to come down and accompany to oversee the use of these funds for the whole community. Especially for poverty reduction efforts and other priority programs. “Don’t talk, we’ll help you later; so we don’t want to be in the bureaucracy. So I entrust all the regents, mayors and governors to use concentration, to use it in a targeted way, to give priority to important things, ”he explained. “I have to say what it is, 14% of the poverty rate is high. Please solve this problem first, pay attention to the poverty rate, which is 14%, through programs designed to solve poverty immediately “said Jokowi. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



