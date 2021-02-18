Trump touts NY COVID help, says Cuomo could have ‘saved lives’





Former President Donald Trump has said Governor Andrew Cuomo’s nursing homes scandal was “surprising” given all the help his administration offered during the aid pandemic that “reportedly saved many lives.”

Speaking to Newsmax on Wednesday evening, the 45th Commander-in-Chief recounted how he had worked to help the beleaguered governor as the Empire State became an epicenter of COVID-19.

“We gave him the Javits Center, we gave him the ship, the big hospital ship and basically they weren’t used. I spent a lot of money and they weren’t used and they should have been, ”Trump said.

“He could have made the patients go. It would have saved a lot of lives, it’s a shame.

Asked about the political fallout, the former president said it was unusual for Democrats to go after one of their own before searching members of his own party.

“I’m a little surprised because usually Democrats don’t but a lot of people don’t like it. I got along well with him, you know we got along pretty well, ”he noted. “He’s hit hard, and he’s hit hard by his own people. These are the people who really hit him. It’s pretty amazing.

A temporary hospital is set up at the Jacob K. Javits center in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic AFP via Getty Images

He berated the GOP for not going after the left.

“Republicans are gentle, they only hit their own. Like [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch [McConnell]. They hit themselves, they don’t hit. If he spent the same time knocking [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer and [President] Biden, Republicans would be much better off, I can tell you that. But no, ”Trump said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo faces legal and political judgment for allegedly withholding nursing home mortality data Darren McGee / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

Cuomo faces a legal and political judgment over his administration’s alleged withholding of data relating to the number of deaths in nursing homes across the state from COVID-19.

State Attorney General Letitia James released a damning report late last month saying the state likely underestimated the death toll in COVID-19 nursing homes by more than 50% .

After that, the beleaguered state health commissioner confirmed that the total number of resident deaths was just below what the GA predicted.

Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a press conference alongside aide Melissa DeRosa (left). Dennis A. Clark / NY Post

Earlier this month, The Post exclusively reported that Cuomo’s aide Melissa DeRosa privately apologized to Democratic lawmakers, telling them we had frozen for fear the real numbers would be used against us by federal prosecutors.

Now the FBI and the United States Bureau of Attorneys for the Eastern District of New York have opened an investigation into the matter.

DeRosa’s confession to the bomb led to calls for an investigation by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Demonstrators protest Governor Andrew Cuomo’s alleged cover-up of data from nursing homes in Manhattan on February 17, 2021 Helayne Seidman for the NY Post

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said in response to news of the federal inquiry: As we have said publicly, the DOJ has been looking at this issue for months. We have cooperated with them and we will continue to do so.

