Former pro-Trump GOP chairman joins Ohio Senate race





Ally of former President Donald Trump who recently resigned as President of the Ohio Republican Party joins race for US Senate seat as GOPs leave Rob Portman

By JULIE CARR SMYTH Associated Press

February 18, 2021 at 6:27 pm

3 min read

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterSend this article

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Former President Donald Trump ally, who recently stepped down as President of the Ohio Republican Party, on Thursday launched his bid for the GOP vacated US Senate seat Rob Portman.

Jane Timken’s move sets up a 2022 primary that already includes former state treasurer and Navy veteran Josh Mandel, another Trump supporter who is making his third Senate candidacy.

Timken described himself as a conservative disruptor, noting that Republicans have done well in Ohio in the four years since taking office as president of the state with Trump’s backing.

I completely transformed and united the party into a well-oiled pro-Trump machine that achieved Tory victories and advanced an America First agenda at all levels and delivered President Trump a second victory in our state, “he said. she wrote.

Timken said in an interview Thursday that, as the former party leader, she has an intimate knowledge of Ohio’s political landscape and its constituents and that she believes she is the best candidate to win and retain the Portman seat for the republicans.

What I see happening in Washington, DC, with the Democrats and the Biden Administration, hurts Ohio families and workers in Ohio, tax hikes, open borders, and attacks on our oil and gas industry », She declared. be in the fight. And I will fight for the families of Ohio, their jobs and their freedoms.

Portman has won his seat twice but made a surprise announcement in January that he would not seek a third term, citing his frustration with deep partisanship and dysfunctional U.S. politics.

Timken has not been tried as a statewide contender herself, but is well connected and wealthy. She has previously called on Portman’s successful 2016 campaign manager Corry Bliss and seasoned fundraiser Natalie Baur.

On Twitter, Mandel responded to Timken’s announcement Thursday by posting a photo of herself looking friendly while posing with former Republican Gov. John Kasich, a vocal critic of Trump. Timken sought to distinguish herself from Kasich, noting that she ousted her handpicked GOP chair four years ago with Trump’s help.

Kasich, one of Trump’s 2016 presidential rivals, made the unusual move last year speaking at the Democratic National Convention to which Joe Biden was appointed to run against Trump.

Obviously when John Kasich was running for president, I supported our Republican governor. But, quite frankly, John Kasich disappointed me and many Republicans and proudly supported President Trump in 2016, Timken said in response to Mandels’ tweet.

Kasich took to Twitter to post a photo of himself with Mandel, accompanied by a rabid emoji.

Democrats who have shown interest in the Portman seat include former state health director Amy Acton and veteran US Tim Ryan, who represents blue-collar workers in Mahoning Valley.

Associated Press writer Kantele Franko contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos