Boris Johnson seeks first hospitality lockdown facility at the end of April, reports show





Boris Johnson is expected to answer calls from the hospitality industry and allow pubs and restaurants to resume opening in late April, according to information released today. The Prime Minister will present plans for the country to emerge from its last lockdown on Monday February 22. These will aim to open the economy as quickly as possible from March 8, when schools are expected to reopen, according to Sky News. Higher education and continuing education sites will follow in mid-April when non-essential stores also reopen. The end of April would see hospitality venues, hotels, recreation facilities and some sporting venues allowed to reopen on a limited basis, while entertainment venues and some sports would follow a few weeks later in May, according to The report. Nightclubs have become the last part of the hospitality industry to warn of dire consequences unless they are allowed to resume some form of normalized commerce soon. A committee of MPs has said the UK nightlife industry is threatened with extinction and needs significant financial support to deal with the damage already inflicted by nearly a year of foreclosure. The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the Night Economy has said the collapse of bars and nightclubs will create ghost towns across Britain. Highlighting the catastrophic impact of the three lockdowns on the nightlife industry, AAPG said that on average 37% of staff have been laid off with incomes at 28% of pre-pandemic levels. Jeff Smith, the committee chair, warned: Our world-class nightclubs, pubs, bars and concert halls are the cornerstones of our communities. They stimulate so much economic activity locally and nationally, and bring hope, joy and entertainment to millions of people across the UK, he said. If the government is serious about its leveling program, it must act now to save this sector and prevent untold damage to the social fabric of this country. Earlier this week, Boris Johnson said rapid testing for Covid-19 could be a way forward for reopening nightclubs and theaters, but attempts to introduce similar testing regimes for air travel are coming to an end. have proven to be problematic. The UK airline industry also called today for allowing travel to return to normal to avoid further financial damage and job losses. Speaking at an online event hosted by trade body Airline UK, EasyJets chief executive Johan Lundgren said further financial support would be needed unless the industry resumes flight soon. Airlines are desperate to take advantage of the normal increase in travel during the summer vacation season. Tour operators recently resumed bookings for holidays, even for overseas destinations, despite uncertainty in hopes that some of the current lockdown restrictions could be relaxed, especially with the success of the UK vaccination program. EasyJet shares fell 1% to 799p, while owner of Mecca Bingo PLC was flat at 140.2p.

