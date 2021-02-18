West Bengal Parivartan Yatra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold massive town hall meeting in Kolkata on March 7 | India News





In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a massive public meeting in Kolkata on March 7 to mark the closing ceremony of the Parivartan Yatra in West Bengal. The rally will take place at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Hastings’s Fort William on March 7. Earlier, Union Home Secretary Amit Shah said on Thursday that if voted for power, the BJP would investigate the siphoning of Cyclone Amphan relief funds and expose the culprits, alleging that the TMC government introduced a “culture of money reduction and unionism” in West Bengal. Shah said the BJP’s “Parivartan Yatra” is not meant to change a chief minister, MP or minister, but to end the infiltration and turn West Bengal into a developed state. “This is the fight of the BJP to make Bengal ‘Sonar Bangla’ (Golden Bengal). This fight is between our stand workers and the TMC union. It is not only our aim to bring the government BJP after dismissing Mamata Banerjee from the ministry. “ “Our goal is to ensure that there is a change in the situation in West Bengal, a change in the condition of the poor in the state, a change in the situation for the women in the state,” he said. said. “This ‘Parivartan Yatra’ is for ending the infiltration and also for the transformation of Bengal. You are voting for the BJP. Leave the illegal immigrants alone, not even a bird across the border will be allowed in. enter the state, ”Shah said after pointing off the last stage of the five-phase Rath yatra in the state. Criticizing TMC’s “money-cutting” culture, Shah said that in the event of a power vote, the government would investigate corruption in disbursing Cyclone Amphan relief funds. “The central government sent aid and funds after Amphan for those affected. But TMC executives siphoned off the funds and did not allow it to reach those affected. “If we are elected to power, the government will establish a commission of inquiry to investigate the corruption in the disbursement of relief funds from Amphan. Anyone who engaged in corruption would be sent to prison,” he said. -he says. Super cyclonic storm Amphan caused widespread damage in West Bengal, Odisha and neighboring Bangladesh in May 2020. Shah also announced that the BJP would form a “zero casualty task force” to save lives from hurricanes and environmental disasters if voted into office. Speaking on the controversy over the “Jai Shri Ram” slogan, Shah said Bengal CM gets angry at the slogan because of its appeasement policy. “You get angry because you want to appease a particular section of the population for the politics of the voting banks. Jai Shri Ram’s slogan is a symbol against anti-appeasement policies,” he said. Banerjee had refused on January 23 to speak at an event to celebrate the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose where slogans “Jai Shri Ram” were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Flaying the TMC’s appeasement policy, Shah said it was under pressure from the BJP that Banerjee was now seen worshiping the goddess Saraswati. “Shouldn’t the Durga Puja be held in West Bengal? You have to get court permission for that. Shouldn’t the Saraswati Puja be held here? She had arrested him. It was only that. after pressure from the BJP she was seen worshiping the goddess Saraswati. Didi, Bengal knows you arrested Saraswati puja in schools, “Shah said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos