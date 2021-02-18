KontraS suspects Jokowi’s men haven’t received any messages about the ITE law review





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Deputy Coordinator of the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (KontraS) Rivanlee Anandar underlined the attitude of the subordinates of President Joko Widodo regarding the revision of the Law on Information and Electronic Transactions (UU ITE). Instead of preparing for a review, the president’s men led the development of guidelines for the interpretation of Law 11 of 2008. “There are two possibilities. The ranks under the president have not done well. understood the president’s message, or it was purposefully crafted like that, “Rivanlee said when contacted, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Rivanlee said the development of interpretive guidelines was inaccurate and had the potential to create new spaces of criminalization. He said, the rubber article or the multiple interpretations of the ITE law must be repealed if the government is serious about being criticized and at the same time guarantees a sense of justice for the community. While reviewing the law, Rivanlee also requested that the review team be different from the previous law review team. The ITE law was indeed revised in a limited way in 2015. The amendment rules were promulgated by law number 19 of the year 2016. “Making guidelines does not solve the problem. It worsens the situation in the middle. of the habit of realizing, “he said. Rivanlee also called on President Joko Widodo to call on the public not to easily use the ITE law to report. “Joko Widodo, as a person and president, must call on the public, especially sympathizers or supporters, not to easily use the ITE law,” he said. Also read: Police chief calls out Rubber article often used for criminalization In addition, Rivanlee said the Indonesian National Police must have measurable parameters to test whether an expression is violated or not. This parameter may refer to the surrender action plan, formulated and published by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). This rule has parameters for testing a person’s threshold of expression, including how to distinguish criticism in the context of free speech from hate speech. “Such as the context, the pengujar, the intention, the content and the form, the limits of speech and the possible impact,” Rivanlee said. President Jokowi had previously said he would call on the DPR to jointly review the ITE law if the regulation was found to be unable to convey a sense of justice. “Because the upstream is here, the upstream is here. Review,” Jokowi said on Monday, February 15, 2021. However, recently a number of assistants to the president have led the preparation of guidelines for the interpretation of the ITE law. Communication and Information Ministry spokesman Dedy Permadi said his party supports the Supreme Court, the police, the attorney general’s office and relevant ministries / institutions in developing guidelines for official interpretation of the ITE law.







