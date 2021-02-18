Librarian fired after allegedly burning books by Trump and Ann Coulter | American News





A Tennessee librarian has lost his job after allegedly burning copies of books by Donald Trump and right-wing commentator Ann Coulter.

The Chattanooga Public Library fired Cameron Dequintez Williams after allegedly posting videos of himself in his backyard in December pouring lighter fluid on Coulters How to Talk to Liberals (If You Must) and Trumps Crippled America.

Documents from a local council meeting suggest Williams broadcast himself live in the act, while local reports suggest the sound of the popular anti-Trump FDT anthem being played in the background.

Williams, a Black Lives Matter protester, said he was treated unfairly and was simply following library instructions to remove any old, damaged or false books.

The library has a weeding policy for removing certain books from circulation. But he says Trump and Coulters’ books don’t meet those criteria.

The items in question that appeared in the video have not been flagged for removal. We have a very rigorous and in-depth standard practice for the management of collections. And it’s part of the American Library Association, so it’s something all libraries follow, a library spokesperson said in December when the allegations were raised.

Cameron has been trained on this, the spokesperson said.

The library said the decision to terminate Williams was made after an investigation revealed that he improperly removed items from the library.

The City of Chattanooga has policies in place to protect the public interest, and we are following those guidelines, said library executive director Corinne Hill.

Williams was arrested last summer during protests after the death of George Floyds for allegedly blocking an emergency vehicle during the protests. He said the library was targeting because of his race. I was treated like a symbolic black man, he told the Washington Post. But as soon as I speak forcefully for black people, they basically tried to assassinate my character.

The library said last year that Williams’ alleged behavior constituted censorship and had no place in a library.

It is our job to ensure that all walks of life have access to information without judgment or prejudice. Whether these materials were actually destroyed in a fire or even if they had just been removed is against our policy, the spokesperson said at the time.

Because at the end of the day, we believe that censorship has no place in a library.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos