Politics
Biden downplays persecution of Uyghurs as part of China’s ‘different standards’
US President Joe Biden appeared to downplay China’s persecution of its Uyghur Muslim minority, saying there were “culturally different standards” in each country.
Biden made the remarks during a CNN Town Hall Tuesday’s meeting where host Anderson Cooper asked him about his recent phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
During the call, Biden would have hurry his counterpart for human rights violations in Xinjiang province, where at least one million Uyghurs are believed to be held in internment camps.
According to several reports, Uyghurs are subject to political “re-education”, while the region itself is under intense and intrusive surveillance. The New York Times has described conditions in Xinjiang as a “virtual cage” and “incubator of increasingly intrusive police systems that could spread across the country and beyond.”
Biden responded to Cooper’s question by appearing to relay Xi’s justification for abuse.
“If you know anything about the history of China, it has always been … a victim of the outside world when they weren’t unified at home,” Biden said. “So the central – well, grossly exaggerated – principle of Xi Jinping is that there must be a united and tightly controlled China. And he uses his rationale for the things he does on that basis.”
Biden continued, “I point out to him that no American president can be supported as president if he does not reflect the values of the United States, and therefore the idea that I am not going to denounce what he done in Hong Kong, what he’s doing with the Uyghurs in the western mountains of China and Taiwan, trying to end the one-China policy by making it forceful, I said, and, By the way, he said, he understands. Culturally, there are different standards each country and its leaders should follow. “
Cooper asked, “But when you tell him about human rights abuses, is it with regard to the United States, or will there be real repercussions for China?”
Biden replied, “Well, there will be repercussions for China, and he knows that. What I’m doing is making it clear that we’re going to reaffirm our role as the human rights spokesperson here. ‘UN and other agencies that impact their attitudes. China is doing its best to become the world leader, and to get this nickname and to be able to do so, it has to gain the trust of others countries, and as long as they’re engaged in activities that go against fundamental human rights, it’s going to be difficult for them to do that.
Uyghur activists: trapped between Chinese persecution and US imperialism
Read more
“But it’s much more complicated than that, I shouldn’t be trying to talk about Chinese politics in 10 minutes on TV here.”
Biden’s comments contrast with those of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said he agreed with the previous administration’s statement that treating Uyghurs was a crime.
A recent BBC report revealed that women were systematically raped and sexually abused in the camps. Following this report, China banned the television channel on its territory.
An Associated Press investigation also reported that Beijing has used forced sterilization and abortion to reduce birth rates among its Uyghur population.
Rushan Abbas, executive director of the Campaign for the Uyghurs, called on onBiden to “clarify its point” and make “human rights the priority of Chinese policy”.
“We know that he considers this genocide, and we also know that he has spoken quite harshly about China’s human rights violations. If this is a misconception, we hope he will be remedied quickly, ”she told MEE.
Middle East Eye has contacted the White House for comment, but has not received a response at the time of this article’s publication.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]