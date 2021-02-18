Prime Minister Imran highlights negotiated political settlement for Afghan conflict





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, reiterating his belief that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, said that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward.

He said this during a meeting with Ahmad Wali Massoud, head of the Massoud Afghanistan Foundation, on Thursday.

The Prime Minister warmly welcomed Ahmad Wali Massoud and said that Pakistan and Afghanistan were linked by a brotherly relationship, deeply rooted in a common history and commonalities of faith, culture and traditions.

He recalled the historic contribution of the late Ahmed Shah Massoud, a key Mujahedin leader, during the Afghan resistance movement, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Imran Khan added that after Afghanistan, Pakistan was most keen to see the return of peace in Afghanistan as it was deeply affected by the conflict.

In the context of the Afghan peace process, the Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan had given its full support to facilitate the peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban and the opening of intra-Afghan negotiations.

Ahmad Wali Massoud, head of the Massoud Afghanistan Foundation, today calls the Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/2jXOqvEX46

– Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 18, 2021

He stressed that the intra-Afghan negotiations offered a historic opportunity that must be seized by the Afghan leadership to achieve an inclusive, broad and comprehensive political settlement.

He added that Pakistan urged all parties to work together constructively, take measures to reduce violence leading to a ceasefire and ensure a political solution for a peaceful, stable and Afghanistan. prosperous.

The prime minister stressed that the return of peace to Afghanistan will have lasting benefits for the region and beyond, through economic development, regional trade and improved connectivity.

He further highlighted the range of measures, including the introduction of a liberal visa regime and increased facilitation of bilateral and transit trade to further strengthen the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s assistance to Afghanistan’s development efforts and human resource capacity building will continue at a steady pace, he said.

The visit of Ahmad Wali Massoud and his delegation follows on from Pakistan’s policy of reaching out to Afghan leaders to further strengthen bilateral relations and improve mutual convergence on the Afghan peace process







