Trump blamed for attack on Capitol Hill by lawyers representing alleged Kansas City Proud Boys cell leader





Lawyers for the alleged Kansas City cell head of the Proud Boys have accused former President Donald Trump of the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, telling a federal magistrate that the five weeks since then had shattered the dream of fever.

William Chrestman, an Army veteran and union sheet metal worker from Olathe, Kansas, remains in custody as the judge considers whether to release him before his trial. He is charged with conspiracy, obstruction of due process, threat of assault on a federal law enforcement officer and other charges arising from the melee.

Prosecutors are seeking to keep him in detention, arguing that he poses a danger to the community and a risk of absconding. Defense attorneys claim Chrestman will not run away and maintain that he poses no danger as he and the world around him have changed a lot since that day. They claim that his arrest berated him rather than emboldened him.

Judge James OHara, US justice of the peace, said in a detention hearing on Wednesday that he would decide within days of Chrestman’s release pending trial, the Kansas City Star reported.

It is an amazing thing to imagine storming the United States Capitol with sticks, flags and bear bombs, against armed and highly trained law enforcement. Only someone who thought they had official approval would even attempt such a thing. And a Proud Boy who paid attention would really believe it, ”defense attorneys argued.

His lawyers have claimed in a court filing that the Proud Boys are watching their rhetorical pro-America, pro-capitalism, and pro-Trump strategy of allowing them to enter the Republican mainstream. They saw law enforcement attack Black Lives Matter and anti-fascist protesters, but escort the Proud Boys and their allies to safety. They saw their leader, Enrique Tarrio, be appointed Florida State Director of Latinos for Trump, they wrote.

The defense also argued that the Trump campaign was well aware of the organized participation of Proud Boy rallies merging into the Trump events. When then-President Trump had the opportunity to disavow them during a presidential debate, Trump instead told them to step back and be ready, “which they understood as” a call weapons and preparation ”.

The five weeks since January 6 shattered the fever dream. The Proud Boys are now radioactive. All air of respectability is gone, the defense lawyers wrote. The Proud Boys are in disarray, as state chapters disown the chairman and group leaders bicker in public and private over which direction to take in bringing the Proud Boys.

Close Modal Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos