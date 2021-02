Modi calls for sharing vaccine data as exports increase

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged neighboring countries to consider sharing data on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and explore special visas for doctors to travel to the region during health emergencies. FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a painting by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign on a street in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2021. REUTERS / Francis Mascarenhas As a dominant power in and around South Asia, and with the ability to be the world’s leading manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccines, India has offered or sold over 17 million doses to countries like the Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Indian companies have pledged to produce billions of COVID-19 snapshots this year alone. Some analysts say India’s high-profile vaccine diplomacy could help it regain lost strategic influence to richer rival China in many smaller countries in the region. Can we create a regional platform to collect, compile and study data on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines among our populations? Modi said in a speech to regionally gathered health officials. Can we consider creating a special visa regime for our doctors and nurses, so that they can travel quickly to our region during health emergencies, at the request of the host country? India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, has approved for emergency use the COVID-19 Bharat Biotechs vaccine developed with India’s state-run Medical Research Council, and another licensed from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, produces the AstraZeneca product for low- and middle-income countries and will soon begin bulk manufacture of the Novavax vaccine. Several more vaccines are under development in India, which has provided mainly injections of IBS to 25 countries and plans to add 49 more. He also pledged to give 200,000 doses to United Nations peacekeepers around the world. India has reported around 11 million COVID-19 infections and more than 156,000 deaths. It has administered nearly 9.5 million doses of the vaccine since mid-January, although some Indians have criticized the emphasis on exports when they say more needs to be done to vaccinate at home. Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Edited by Mike Collett-White

