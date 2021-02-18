Lawmaker welcomes the Chief of Police’s decision to implement the ITE law





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Herman Hery, Chairman of House of Representatives (DPR) Commission III, welcomed the Indonesian police chief’s plan to instruct his subordinates on the implementation of the transactions law and electronic information (ITE). “The police chief’s decision is a breakthrough and a good innovation that could reduce the outcry,” lawmaker told Antara on Thursday. Hery expressed a belief that the police chief’s decision would prevent the community from filing police reports against each other. “I notice the spirit and the goodwill of the chief of police to make the police institution more professional in the application of the law, so that its impact is felt by the public”, he noted. . The police chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, had notified the press of his intention to follow up on the directives of President Joko Widodo stressing the absence of application of “elastic” clauses in the ITE law to criminalize certain parts. Prabowo said he would urge his subordinates to prioritize mediation when dealing with reports of violations of the ITE law that can potentially trigger horizontal conflicts. He cited defamation as an example of a case lacking the potential to spark horizontal conflict. In addition, Prabowo would instruct his subordinates to deal with reports of ITE violations filed by victims personally and not by those claiming to be representatives of victims. The police chief drew attention to President Widodo’s remarks during a leadership meeting of the National Police (Polri) and Indonesian Defense Force (TNI) on February 15, 2021, which underlined the importance for law enforcement to be selective in responding to and processing reports. referring to violations of the ITE law. “If the ITE law could not do justice, I will urge the DPR to jointly revise the ITE law because it is upstream, in particular to abolish ‘elastic’ articles with multiple interpretations that could be easily interpreted unilaterally. , ”The head of state noted. The ITE law was passed in 2008 and amended in 2016. However, some parties suspect that the law’s defamation clause is often used to silence voices that express criticism of the government and vested interests. Related News: Don’t Believe in Hoaxes About Maaher’s Cause of Death: Police

