Baroness Warsi compares Boris Johnson to Game of Thrones monster Joffrey in scathing attack on new C4 comedy show

WHO needs enemies when you have friends like Baroness Sayeeda Warsi?

The former Conservative Party co-chair takes no prisoners on Channel 4’s new comedy show Stand Up To Deliver.

She delivers it blow after blow at the expense of her former political buddies.

The former government minister says Westminster is like the bloody Game Of Thrones TV series and compares former adviser Dominic Cummings to the show’s worst character, scheming Petyr Littlefinger Baelish.

In her stand-up routine, Im said she compares Prime Minister and Conservative Party Leader Boris Johnson to Joffrey Baratheon, the tyrannical leader of Westeros in the fantasy TV hit.

She calls the PM a blond who wanted to play king and now has to deal with this shit crisis called work.

In her ten-minute set, she says: It’s even Game Of Thrones. For those of you who don’t know, this is basically a series about back stabbing and cheating, binge eating, and binge drinking. All are fighting for ultimate power. It’s like Parliament, really.

Later in the routine, she says Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is the King of the UK in the north and compares Scotland’s Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon to Asha Greyjoy, who is the leader of a separate set of islands.

Referring to the lockdown driving testing the vision of Castle Barnard from Boris’ former sidekick, she adds: Behind the scenes ruling this land our very own Littlefinger, Prince of Darkness, Barnard’s b ***** d Castle, Dominic Cummings.

I think he single-handedly brought this nation together, one eye test at a time. Give him credit for what he does.

At the concert, which will be on Channel 4 next Thursday at 9 p.m., she also joked that the small audience were hardy souls to attend.

She added: You are brave to have surrendered tonight. I’m not talking about Covid. I was hoping they told you I was on an IS murder list. I am not joking! They basically said, this is the one we need to look for.

It’s Dominic, I’d be more worried.

Maya takes the plunge

TELLY and radio host Maya Jama rightly hit back at the critics who offered her her clothes last June.

But even Id is suggesting something a little wiser than that for his next role. Maya, who championed the plunging gown she wore on Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer, succeeds Stacey Dooley on BBC Threes Glow Up.

She will begin hosting the show, which is looking for the next British makeup star, this year.

Maya looked amazing as she proudly showed off her latest look on Instagram yesterday.

But I think the Glow Up contestants need as few distractions as possible as they are racing against the clock to apply makeup to models.

We don’t want them to look like Barbara Cartland.

Au pair drama film

ITV is making a film about the conviction of a British au pair who was accused of killing a baby while working in the United States.

Louise Woodward’s trial marks the 25th anniversary of the trial and the shaking allegations.

The 19-year-old, convicted of manslaughter after being charged with murder, found herself at the center of a media storm in 1997.

Key figures will appear in the film. Executive producer Sanjay Singhal said: I would like to try to show what it must have been like to go through this, for both sides.

The fate of the Winx saga The NETFLIX Fate: The Winx Saga series, which only premiered last month, will return for another eight-part series. The Fairy Tale will see Abigail Cowen reprise her role as Bloom, with Hannah Van Der Westhuysen as Stella and Precious Mustapha as Aisha.

Will was snubbed by Sheri

WILL Mellor has revealed that Sheridan Smith’s no-show on his 40th birthday has likely led to a dead end that is blocking the rebirth of Two Pints ​​Of Lager And A Packet of Chisps.

The actor has said he’s set to do a BBC2 cult comedy special, as are the writer and his pal Ralf Little, who now directs the man in Death In Paradise.

But he says the Cilla Sheridan star, who first became a mom last year, is refusing to take her calls after the flash point nearly five years ago.

Will said: It was my 40th birthday. She was supposed to come, and then she never came and I didn’t speak to her. I tried to call him. She hasn’t answered my calls for years, so I quit after a while. His career is fantastic and I wish him good luck with the baby.

Show writer Susan Nickson said the Hangar wrote it. But it was just getting the cast together. They found it really difficult to do.

The comedy lasted for a decade from 2001 and helped boost the careers of Will, Ralf, and Sheridan.

Although Ralf and Will are still close friends, the coldness continues from Sheridan, who stars in a series of TV shows this year.

Maybe she’s just too busy.

Wednesday’s child ACCLAIMED director Tim Burton is in the process of creating a new Addams Family scary series that is about the scary girl of the sour-faced Clans on Wednesday. The show will air on Netflix and will see the creator of films like Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands make his television directorial debuts.

Paddy a driver strictly

AFTER performing a few stunts as the frontman on BBC1’s Top Gear, Paddy McGuinness showed up for a challenge.

Now he’s set another goal for his co-hosts to appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

He believes Chris Harris should compete for the Glitterball Trophy on the BBC’s Saturday night show, followed by former cricketer Freddie Flintoff.

Paddy said: Chrissy Harris, I’m trying to get him up. He’s an absolutely diamond guy but loves his dancing and won’t apply.

I put it there, I take you, I take you Strictly.

He has to do it and once I get him, the next series I’ll Play Fred. I do them all.

Maybe Paddy should perhaps lead by example and sign up himself …

