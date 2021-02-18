“Next time, no mistake”: tweets from Pakistani Talibani activists threaten Malala Yousafzai; Twitter suspends the account





Yousafzai called on Pakistani government and military about his alleged shooter, Ehsanullah Ehsan’s tweet, asking how he escaped from the government

File image of Malala Yousafzai. AP

Islamabad: A Pakistani Taliban activist who nine years ago allegedly shot and seriously injured Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai threatened a second assassination attempt, tweeting that next time, “there would be no ‘fault”. Twitter permanently suspended the account with the threatening message on Wednesday.

The threat prompted Yousafzai to tweet, asking both the Pakistani military and Prime Minister Imran Khan to explain how his suspected shooter, Ehsanullah Ehsan, had escaped government custody.

It is the ex-spokesperson for Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan who claims responsibility for the attack against me and many innocent people. He’s now threatening people on social media. How did he escape @OfficialDGISPR @ImranKhanPTI? https://t.co/1RDdZaxprs

Malala (@Malala) February 16, 2021

Ehsan was arrested in 2017, but escaped in January 2020 from a so-called safe house where he was being held by the Pakistani intelligence agency. The circumstances of his arrest and escape were shrouded in mystery and controversy.

Since his escape, Ehsan has been interviewed and communicated with Pakistani reporters via the same Twitter account that carried the threat in Urdu. He has had more than one Twitter account, all of which have been suspended.

The government is investigating the threat and immediately asked Twitter to shut down the account, said Raoof Hasan, adviser to the prime minister.

Ehsan, a long-time member of the Pakistani Taliban or Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan as they are called, urged Yousafzai to “go home because we have a score to settle with you and your father.” The tweet added that “this time there will be no mistakes.”

Yousafzai, who has set up a fund that promotes girls ‘education around the world and even funded a girls’ school at her home in the Swat Valley, called on the government and the military on Ehsan’s tweet. .

“It is the ex-spokesperson for Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan who claims responsibility for the attack against me and many innocent people. He is now threatening people on social networks,” she tweeted. “How did he escape?”.

The Associated Press requests to the military went unanswered.

The charges against Ehsan include a horrific 2014 attack on a Pakistani military public school that killed 134 children, mostly, some of whom were only five years old.

He also claimed responsibility for the 2012 Yousafzai shooting in the Swat Valley. During the attack, the gunman walked up to Yousafzai in a school bus she was traveling in, asked for her by name, and then fired three bullets. She was only 15 at the time and had infuriated the Taliban with her campaign to educate girls.

Her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, a teacher, ran a school in the Swat Valley for boys and girls. In 2007, when the Pakistani Taliban took control of the area, they forced the girls out of school and ruled with a brutal hand until 2009 when they were driven out by the Pakistani army. .

During his years in military detention, Ehsan has never been charged. Authorities have never subsequently explained how he left the country and traveled to Turkey, where he is believed to be living today.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro on 499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited time offer. * T & C apply

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos