West Aceh students ask presidential staff for help with pollution





Meulaboh (ANTARA) – Student administration at Teuku Umar University (UTU) Meulaboh has asked President Joko Widodo’s staff Billy Mambrasar to help the central government deal with allegations of environmental pollution caused by coal mines in the regency of West Aceh. “We hope that the report we have submitted can be received by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo through Mas Billy as Special Presidential Staff (Stafsus),” said the student president of the UTU Syafyuzal Helmi in Meulaboh, Thursday evening. Before submitting to Billy Mambrasar the report on alleged pollution of the marine environment which is damaging local fishermen, Helmi said his party had previously held a protest against a coal mining company in West Aceh. However, the impact of the pollution suspected of being linked to the dumping of coal into the sea causing economic losses to local fishermen in this area is still being felt, he said. According to him, the dossier of the alleged environmental pollution that he submitted to the head of state through Stafsus was a student effort to express the aspirations of the community. “After passing this file on to President Jokowi, we hope that there will be a special central government team that will conduct direct investigations into West Aceh,” he said. His party will continue to have full control over this issue, Helmi said. Meanwhile, after receiving the report from the UTU Meulaboh student administration on Thursday evening, presidential staff Billy Mambrassar confirmed that he would submit the report to President Joko Widodo upon his arrival in Jakarta. “I make sure these aspirations get to the President’s table,” Billy said. Journalist: Teuku Dedi Iskandar

Editor: Rahmad Nasution

