PM Modi to launch major solar and transport projects in Kerala





Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for key power and urban sector projects in Kerala today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for key power and urban sector projects in Kerala today (February 19, 2021) via video conference. The two major projects are the Kasaragod solar energy project and the Pugalur – Thrissur electricity transmission project. The Prime Minister will launch the projects in the presence of the Chief Minister of Kerala, as well as Union Ministers of State (I / C) for Electricity and New and Renewable Energy, and Housing and Urban Affairs, will also be present on occasion. <a href="https://secure.meilleurmedia.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a23dad63&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" data-src="https://secure.meilleurmedia.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=17&source=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saurenergy.com&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a23dad63&ct0=INSERT_ENCODED_CLICKURL_HERE" border="0" alt=""/></a> Kasaragod Solar Power Project PM Modi will dedicate the 50 MW solar power project in Kasaragod to the nation. The project was developed as part of the national solar energy mission. Settled on over 250 acres of land spread across the villages of Paivalike, Meenja and Chippar in Kasaragod district, it was built with a central government investment of around Rs 280 crore. The project was recently commissioned by NTPC subsidiary THDC India. In a business file, the state-run energy giant said the first solar power project with a capacity of 50 MW located atKasargodThe Kasargod, Kerala solar park of THDC India Limited (a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) is declared in commercial operation as of December 31, 2020. Pugalur – Thrissur electricity transmission project Modi will also inaugurate the 320 KV Pugalur (Tamil Nadu) – Thrissur (Kerala) electricity transmission project. It is a high voltage direct current (HVDC) project based on a voltage source converter (VSC) and has India’s first HVDC link with advanced VSC technology. Built at a cost of Rs 5,070 crores, it will facilitate the transfer of 2,000 MW of electricity from the western region and help cope with the growing load for the people of Kerala. This VSC-based system includes the integration of XLPE (Crosslinked Polyethylene) HVDC cable with overhead lines which saves footprint and has 35-40% less land footprint compared to conventional HVDC system. Additional projects include the Integrated command and control center, for which the PM will lay the foundation stone at Thiruvananthapuram. Scheduled to be built at a cost of Rs 94 crores, it is being created to house smart solutions for the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Company, and will act as a common point of action during emergencies to facilitate coordinated action. PM will also lay the foundation stone of the Smart roads project at Thiruvananthapuram. The project, which is to be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 427 crores, plans to convert 37 km of existing roads in Thiruvananthapuram into world-class smart roads by consolidating all air utilities below and improving roads and junctions. In addition, a 75 MLD (million liters per day) water treatment plant in Aruvikkara, built as part of the AMRUT mission, will also be inaugurated.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos