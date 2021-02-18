Politics
Turkey’s efforts in PKK-affected district bear fruit
SIRNAK from Turkey
The Turkish government’s efforts to transform a neighborhood in the south-east of the country have paid off after the heinous attacks by the PKK terrorist group.
Reconstruction work was launched following operations five years ago against PKK terrorists who dug ditches and erected barricades in Cizre district, Sirnak province.
The major transformation has taken place with the work carried out under the leadership of the Turkish Ministry of Environment and Urbanization with input from relevant ministries and institutions.
– Wounds wrapped by condition
Many schools and mosques have been built in the area to replace those destroyed by the terrorist group PKK.
All infrastructure works in the district have been completed and the Turkish government-backed housing agency TOKI has built 3,087 residences and 188 workplaces for families stricken by terrorism, with a project cost of over 476 million Turkish liras ($ 68 million).
A total of 950 beneficiaries received rental assistance in the amount of over 40 million Turkish Liras (US $ 5.7 million).
In addition, 159 kilometers (98 miles) of road were paved with asphalt and 674,000 square meters of parquet were laid.
– The efforts of officials over five years
In Cizre, which was deprived of many municipal services during the time when the communes were ruled by the pro-PKK Democratic Regions Party (DBP), projects were implemented by the commune designated by the Ministry of Interior.
The standard of living has improved in Cizre with the activities carried out for an efficient use of municipal resources.
Having been deprived of services for years due to terrorism, Cizre has seen a notable change with an investment of 474 million Turkish Liras ($ 68 million) provided by the assigned municipality in a short period of time.
In the past five years, a 245-kilometer (152-mile) drinking water supply system and a 65-kilometer (40-mile) sewage system have also been built in the district.
The 2,500-meter vertical garden, the National House of Literature (Kiraathane) and the Tiger Rehabilitation Project were also implemented.
A cattle market was built in the district, 24 parks comprising 350 decares were created and a total of 6,500 trees were planted.
A cultural center for women and five new condolence centers were also built.
Other projects are underway in the district such as the restoration of the Ismail Ebu-liz stone bridge, the museum and the sanctuary, the culture road project, the construction of a new town hall, the Altin Kemer recreation center project and a new cemetery.
One of the residents of Cizre, Serdar Tatar, told Anadolu Agency that with the digging of city centers by the PKK terrorist group five years ago, people have suffered a lot.
“Destruction is the business of terrorism. The state quickly tried to heal the wounds. Not only did they renovate the city, but they also created recreational and sports areas for young people. The government did this. needed, “he said.
Thanking all officials, especially President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Tatar stressed that these investments and efforts in the region should be appreciated.
Elif Izgis de Cizre said that peace was assured in the neighborhood and that new commercial districts had been opened to women and young people.
“Cizre will now be remembered for peace, sport, culture and history.”
During its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – was responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK.
