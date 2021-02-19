PM Modi to unveil energy and urban projects for Kerala on Friday – The New Indian Express





By Express press service KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for key energy and city projects in Kerala on Friday via videoconference Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with Union Minister of State Energy, New and Renewable Energies Raj Kumar Singh and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will also attend. The projects are: Pugalur-Thrissur Electric Transmission Project, Kasaragod Solar Power Project, Integrated Command and Control Center, Smart Roads Project and Water Treatment Plant in Aruvikkara. Push on global development Pugalur-Thrissur electricity transmission project

The 320kv Pugalur (Tamil Nadu) -Thrissur power transmission project is a high voltage direct current (HVDC) project. At a cost of 15,070 cr, it will facilitate the transfer of 2,000 MW of electricity from the western region Kasaragod Solar Power Project

The Kasaragod 50 MW solar power project was developed under the National Solar Power Mission. Settled on more than 250 acres of land spread across the villages of Paivalike, Meenja and Chippar in Kasaragod district, it was built with an investment from the Center of around I280 crore, the statement said. Integrated command and control center

The Thiruvananthapuram Integrated Command and Control Center is expected to be constructed at a cost of I94 crore. It is set up to host smart solutions for Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, and will act as a common point of action during emergency situations to facilitate coordinated action. Water treatment station in Aruvikkara

The 75 MLD (million liters per day) water treatment plant in Aruvikkara is being built as part of the AMRUT mission. “This will increase the supply of drinking water to the inhabitants of T’Puram and help to avoid disruption of the water supply in the event of maintenance works at the existing treatment plants in Aruvikkara,” the statement added. Smart roads project

PM will lay the foundation stone for the Smart Roads project in Thiruvananthapuram. The I427 crore project plans to convert 37 km of roads into smart roads by consolidating all air utilities and undertaking the development of roads and junctions.

