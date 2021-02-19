Turkey reports around 7,200 cases of virus per day





Turkey has recorded 7,204 new cases of coronavirus and 83 daily deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, data from the Ministry of Health showed on Thursday, Orient yourself citing reports Daily sabah. According to the Department of Health, 115,000 coronavirus tests were carried out in the past day. With the figures as of Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey since the start of the epidemic has risen to 2,616,600 and the death toll has reached 27,821. Ministry data also showed that 7,217 people were declared recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,504,050. According to the data, Turkey currently has around 112,500 active cases. After receiving the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovacs in December, Turkey has so far inoculated more than 5 million people. Following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the fall, Turkey reintroduced weekend curfews and closed schools at the end of November to stem the increase in daily infections. As a result of the strict measures, cases quickly fell from a record high of around 30,000 to less than 6,000. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday that Turkey will begin to gradually ease restrictions on COVID-19 from March, with provinces to be categorized based on level of risk and vaccination progress to determine whether a given province is ready for normalization. The risk level will be classified as “very high”, “high”, “medium” and “low” for each province. Public health boards in each province may decide to lift or tighten restrictions based on these levels. The 56-hour weekend shutdowns that begin Friday evening and end in the early hours of Monday each week will be the first to be lifted, depending on the case and vaccination rate in the provinces. Nighttime curfews imposed on weekdays should also be removed. Likewise, restrictions on in-person instruction will be gradually lifted.

