Opposition unites to hit PM Modi over rising fuel prices – The New Indian Express





Express press service BENGALURU: As fuel prices hit an all-time high – gasoline costs around Rs 93 / liter and diesel costs Rs 85 / liter in Bengaluru – opposition parties have lodged a strong protest, saying it will hit the wallet hard of the common man, especially with the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in job losses and pay cuts. Such prices are unacceptable when crude oil prices are as low as $ 55 a barrel, they said. The leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told TNIE: “I condemn the attitude of this government. It is unfortunate that Prime Minister Modiji blamed Congress for this after being in power for seven years. High diesel prices have a cascading effect on farmers and the common man. Let me remind Modiji that you can’t fool everyone all the time. ” Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said: “Gasoline has reached 100 rupees per liter. This is sowing disaster for the poor and middle classes. PM Narendra Modi is solely responsible for this. His government has failed to manage public finances and now requires people to cover the deficit. Under the UPA, gasoline cost 70 rupees while crude oil cost 110 dollars a barrel. Now gasoline costs 100 rupees even when crude oil costs around 55 dollars. ” Former CM HD Kumaraswamy wanted the government to reduce excise duties and levies. “PM Modi blaming previous diets for hiking is not a statement a responsible person should make. The government needs to reduce fees immediately, but it is more concerned with revenue collection. Due to the Covid pandemic, there has been a sharp drop in income, in addition to job losses. No one knows how this will affect the poor and the farmers. “ Congress has threatened to stage protests across the state if fuel prices do not drop. MLC BK Hariprasad said the government had proven itself to be anti-farmer and anti-poor. Against the attack, BJP general secretary and head of Karnataka Arun Singh said the price of gasoline was highest in Rajasthan, a state ruled by Congress. “Let the Congress demonstrate in Rajasthan first,” he said.

