Turkey expects full support from its allies against terrorism

ANKARA Turkey expects the full support of its allies in its fight against terrorism, a ruling party official said on Thursday. “We reacted to two statements by the United States,” Omer Celik, spokesperson for the Justice and Development (AK) party, told reporters in the capital Ankara at a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Council. . “As our ally, we are waiting [US] to respect Turkish democracy, and we do not find it fair to make statements as if it is giving instructions or instructions to Turkish judicial institutions, ”Celik said. “We expect absolute respect for Turkish democracy. We expect absolute respect for Turkish justice,” he added. Celik’s remarks came after the recent murder of 13 Turkish nationals by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq. On Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sharply criticized the United States for its inability to support Ankara, its NATO ally in the face of the killings. His remarks came shortly after the US State Department issued a much-criticized conditional sentence for the massacre, saying in part: “While reports of the deaths of Turkish civilians at the hands of the PKK, a designated terrorist organization , are confirmed, we condemn this action in the strongest possible terms. “The American ambassador to Turkey was then summoned by Turkey to express its dissatisfaction. Noting that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is an “experienced diplomat” who knows the Middle East very well, Celik said: “[He] knows very well the role, power and importance of Turkey in NATO. “ Celik also said that the fact that such a statement was made during Blinken’s tenure should be “seriously questioned”. Noting that such a phrase “if” amounts to a legitimate and sovereign NATO ally with the terrorist organization PKK, Celik said the US State Department should note that this was a “statement. very serious, false and reprehensible ”. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Sunday revealed that the bodies of 13 Turkish citizens were found during a counterterrorism operation in northern Iraq. Turkish forces began the operation on February 10 to prevent the PKK and other terrorist groups from re-establishing positions used to carry out cross-border terrorist attacks against Turkey. Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched last June to ensure the security of the Turkish people and borders. During its more than 30-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU – was responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories available to subscribers of the AA News System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos