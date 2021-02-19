As fuel prices skyrocket, Madhya Pradesh minister “congratulates” PM Modi

Bhopal:
Across India, people are struggling to cope with soaring fuel prices – gasoline broke the 100 rupees per liter mark in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district on Thursday, as it did on Wednesday in Sriganganagar in Rajasthan, and that of premium gasoline has crossed that mark in parts of both states. Monday.
In subways, gasoline and diesel are slowly approaching this mark after prices rose Thursday for a tenth consecutive day; gasoline is now Rs 96.32 per liter in Mumbai, over Rs 91 per liter in Chennai and Kolkata and Rs 89.88 per liter in Delhi.
Madhya Pradesh’s Minister of Medical Education, Vishvas Sarang, however, has a different point of view – he believes Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be commended for promoting the use of solar and electric power, and does argue that this will “strengthen our control (over) oil prices”. .
“See … I want to congratulate the Prime Minister … he has taken steps to control international oil prices (with) the use of solar energy for transport. ModiarriveThe decision to bring in electric vehicles will strengthen our control (over) oil prices, ”Sarang said when asked if the state plans to cut taxes to relieve consumers.
“… demand and supply determine (oil) prices in the world market. So if we reduce demand, we will control the prices. That’s why Modiarrive decided to bring in electric vehicles … we will be able to control oil prices, ”he said.
PM Modi spoke about renewables – last week the center announced Rs 10,000 crore in subsidies for electric vehicles – but the use of neither solar cars nor electric cars is widespread enough to be able to resolve the current crisis, which is hitting men and women in the streets.
“What to do … we are powerless. Our incomes are the same but everything is getting more and more expensive. It is too much … they should cut tariffs,” said Rakesh, a car driver in Bhopal.
“With a lot of difficulty, I sort of manage my payments (but) with the rising prices it’s hard to maintain my auto rickshaw,” he added.
“The price of gasoline is the highest in Madhya Pradesh … now it is difficult to drive the car (and) without an increase because of the coronavirus. It is difficult to survive,” said Dr Vijaya Menon , university professor.
Madhya Pradesh has one of the highest VAT on gasoline and diesel among Indian states – amounting to Rs 4.50 per liter on gasoline and Rs 3 per liter on diesel.
Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) February 15, 2021
A few states – like Assam and Meghalaya – have cut VAT to lower their fuel prices, but it’s unclear whether Madhya Pradesh will follow suit.
This question was put to Cabinet Minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, but offered no answer; he stressed that fuel prices depend on the international market.
The government of Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there is not much it can do about it, but the opposition Congress does not want it at all.
PC Sharma, the former Minister of Justice, said: “During the UPA regime the BJP staged protests … and now that gasoline is over Rs 100 per liter, I want to ask Shivraj Singh where is its cycle now (in 2008, Mr. Chouhan, then in the opposition, made cycles to protest against the rise in fuel prices)? “
“We will raise this issue in the Assembly,” Sharma said.