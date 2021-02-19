Pakistan asked Sri Lanka for PMs speech in parliament





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imrans’ first visit to Sri Lanka will begin on February 22, and the host country has released details of its two-day engagements in Colombo.

During his visit, he will meet Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and attend an investors conference.

Imran Khan’s speech to the Sri Lankan parliament had been included in the prime minister’s itinerary at the request of the Pakistani government. However, information from Colombo was also confirmed in Islamabad that his speech to the Sri Lankan parliament was canceled. Thus, his name could not appear among the heads of Pakistani government who had the opportunity to speak in the Sri Lankan parliament. Previously, General Muhammad Ayub Khan in 1963 and Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1975 addressed the Sri Lankan parliament. Since then, no Pakistani leader has had the opportunity to address the Sri Lankan parliament.

In 1962 Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and in 1985 British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher spoke in the Sri Lankan Parliament. In 2015, Indias Narendra Modi was the last Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs to have had the opportunity to speak in the Sri Lankan Parliament.

Regarding the cancellation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in parliament despite earlier approval, Sri Lankan Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage told media that President Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena had requested the cancellation on the pretext of COVID -19.

However, Kalsoom Quaiser Jilani, press secretary at the Pakistani High Commission in Colombo, gave no details about this event except to say that the entire visit of Prime Minister Khan was organized and scheduled by the Sri Lankan government. . The Foreign Ministry has not released any official statement in this regard. However, some circles believe that Indian negative diplomacy played a role in the cancellation of the address. Diplomatic circles say Prime Minister Imran Khan could have presented the Pakistani point of view on the Kashmir issue, which would have sparked Indian anger against Sri Lanka, and to avoid it the host country canceled the speech .

On the other hand, diplomatic circles say that such a big change in the visit plan, which was published in foreign media, was offensive to the Pakistani authorities. Pakistan has remained silent on the matter, raising the question of whether development could impact Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit.

