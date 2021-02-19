PM Modi to address COVID-19 workshop for 9 neighboring countries, Pakistan will attend





As India leads the fight against COVID-19 with the Center and state governments working closely to keep the virus outbreak under control, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak on Thursday on “Managing the COVID-19: experience, good practices and the way forward “. As India hosts the workshop, what is surprising is that nine neighboring countries, including Pakistan, would participate in the workshop. The countries that will participate in the workshop are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Pakistan, Seychelles and Sri Lanka. The hostile neighbor had opted for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute via the Covax route and not on direct request to India, as other neighboring countries with friendly ties sought vaccines directly from India. Indian vaccine Maitri India has provided Covid-19 vaccines to more than 20 countries as part of its ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge to help other countries fight and overcome the challenges of the pandemic. India has provided more than 229 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine to various countries, of which 64 lakh doses were provided as a grant and 165 lakh on a commercial basis, the Department of External Affairs said on February 12. . READ | 90 doses of Lakh COVID-19 vaccine given in India so far: Vardhan READ | Stop vaccine nationalism, encourage internationalism: India at UNSC meeting on COVID-19 “To date, we have provided a total of 229.7 lakh doses to the global community. Of these, 64.7 lakh doses were provided as a subsidy, while 165 lakh doses were provided on a commercial basis, ”MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava said. Srivastava informed that coronavirus vaccine dose shipments were provided as gifts to Bangladesh (20 lakh), Myanmar (17 lakh), Nepal (10 lakh), Bhutan (1.5 lakh), Maldives (1 lakh), Mauritius (1 lakh), Seychelles (50,000), Sri Lanka (5 lakh), Bahrain (1 lakh), Oman (1 lakh), Afghanistan (5 Lakhs), Barbados (1 Lakh) and Dominica ( 70,000), while adding that the countries that have received vaccines on a commercial basis are Brazil (20 lakh), Morocco (60 lakh), Bangladesh (50 lakh), Myanmar (20 lakh), Egypt (50,000), Algeria (50,000), South Africa (10 lakh), Kuwait (2 lakh) and United Arab Emirates (2 lakh). In addition, India has undertaken mass vaccination campaigns in mission mode with 87.40,595 doses administered through Tuesday, February 16, according to the Ministry of Health. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said: “Rajasthan, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura and Bihar, Chhattisgarh, MP, Uttarakhand, Lakshwadeep, Tripura administered the first doses of vaccine over 70%. Meanwhile, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Assam, UP, Telangana, Tripura, Gujarat and Goa administered the second dose to over 60% of eligible health workers. “ The Center aims to complete the vaccination campaign for frontline workers by March 6. On February 12, Mandeep Bhandari, the Union’s joint secretary for health, said at least one round of vaccination should be scheduled for March 1. be vaccinated before March 6. (With ANI inputs) READ | EU buys 300 million additional doses of Moderna vaccine READ | “ COVID-19 vaccine is likely to hit the open market by the end of the year, ” says AIIMS director







