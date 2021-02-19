Involvement of money in Senate polls: PPP request





SC asks AG for explanations

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani People’s Party on Thursday asked the Supreme Court of Pakistan to seek an explanation from Pakistan Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan on his statement regarding the involvement of money in the senatorial elections via Hundi.

The attorney general has made an irresponsible statement regarding the distribution of money for the senatorial elections via hundi. It is now his responsibility to provide evidence, said PPP secretary general Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari. He said the attorney general raised the question mark over all political parties. The attorney general must provide evidence to justify his statement and if he fails, he must resign, he said.

Meanwhile, PPP Parliamentary Information Secretary MP Shazia Atta Married said Imran Khan introduced ball tampering and betting into Pakistani cricket and has now introduced foul language in Politics. In a statement, Shazia said Imran Khan is the first so-called politician to bid for the Senate elections and also encouraged the use of Hawala and Hundi for money transfer.

It would be dangerous to amend the Constitution on Imran Khan’s desire as it is very likely that his next request will be that he remain prime minister for the next five-year term as well, she said.

Shazia said the voting procedure can only be changed by amending the Constitution and only parliament can do so.

She said the Supreme Court should question Prime Minister Imran Khan on those walking around buying votes for the Senate elections with bags full of money and asking Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar how he was elected to the Senate despite the lack of votes from his party. at election time. It is very unfortunate that Imran Khan learned nothing but foul language and blame, she said, adding that Imran Khan had lost the confidence of his own MPs in parliament.

