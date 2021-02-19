Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram tells Boris Johnson to forget ‘failed’ tier system at end of Covid-19 lockdown





Liverpool region mayor Steve Rotheram has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to return the country to the tiered system as the Covid-19 lockdown ends. In a letter sent ahead of the expected coming weeks ‘announcement of the calendar to ease restrictions, the mayor called on Mr Johnson’ not to spoil all progress made by the sacrifice of peoples and hard work in the latest lockdown and the deployment of vaccines ”. Citing the region’s experiences during the holiday season, when the Liverpool city region was “an island among an ocean of higher risk areas”, Mr Rotheram warned that a return to “ a Such disparate set of restrictions risked returning to the confusion over restrictions that went before ”. In his letter, Mr. Rotheram said: “The tier system was supposed to bring consistency and clarity to the restrictions imposed by the government. But in practice, the system has helped create chaos and confusion and undermine local efforts to fight the virus. BusinessLive is your home for business news from the North West and you can stay in touch with all the latest news from Greater Manchester, the Liverpool City area, Cheshire, Lancashire and Cumbria through our email alerts. -mail. You can sign up to receive daily morning newsletters from each region we cover and weekly email newsletters covering key economic sectors from manufacturing to technology and business. And we’ll send out last minute alerts for any stories we think you can’t miss. By combining the coverage of the North West with that of all Reachs titles in England and Wales, BusinessLive will highlight the entrepreneurs, stars of the future and the small businesses that are the backbone of our economy. Visit our messaging preference center to sign up for all the latest BusinessLive news. “Our hard work allowed us to maintain our lower tier status before and after Christmas, while neighboring areas found themselves placed in higher tiers. This resulted in a number of unforeseen problems. “Our region has become an island among an ocean of high risk areas. Residents of neighboring communities, understandably frustrated at having their freedoms curtailed, began to come to our urban area to enjoy the food, nightlife and culture we are famous for. “My office has received countless complaints from members of the public and business owners, all concerned about the influx of people from high risk areas. “We were unfortunately powerless to do anything about it and I think it’s no accident that our case rates and hospitalizations have skyrocketed, with the likelihood that some of the exponential increases were caused by migration. between the multilevel system. “As we move towards easing this latest set of restrictions, I implore you to review the evidence for the challenges faced and reconsider the merits of the tier system. “Too much work has gone into rolling out vaccines and too much sacrifice by people throughout this lockdown for us to dismiss all of this progress, with what many experts see as a blunt instrument, which comes with its own. challenges. “

