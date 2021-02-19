Muslims prepare for the holy night of Raghaib





ISTANBUL Muslims in Turkey began to observe the holy night of Raghaib on Thursday. Laylat-ul-Raghaib marks the beginning of three holy months of the Hijri Islamic calendar: Rajab, Sha’ban and Ramadan. Hasan Kamil Yilmaz, professor of Islamic sciences at Sabahattin Zaim University in Istanbul, told Anadolu Agency that the night of Raghaib gives signals to Muslims for Ramadan and prepares people to greet the month while Muslims able-bodied people are required to fast from dawn to dusk. Raghaib comes from the root “regabe” in Arabic, which means to desire, seek or strive towards. It is marked on Thursday evening, preceding the first Friday of the Islamic month of Rajab. Many Muslims perform special prayers that night and read the Quran, the holy book of Islam. The Turkish Communications Directorate issued a statement by Laylat-al Raghaib from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “I celebrate our nation and the entire Islamic world on the Night of Raghaib, which we have reached with the holy months. On this holy night, I wish Allah to protect us and all mankind from all kinds of disasters. and calamities. May our night Raghaib be blessed, ”the statement read. On its website, the Directorate of Religious Affairs of Turkey (Diyanet) describes the three holy months as a “season of blessings” and a “door to many opportunities for Muslims”. “We should turn these days and nights into opportunities to gain Allah’s approval, as long as our efforts in this regard do not cease after this time has passed,” he said.

The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories available to subscribers of the AA News System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos