Donald Trump should probably be allowed to return to social media

G-7 Nations Strengthen Covax; A single dose has an impact: virus update

(Bloomberg) – Group of Seven countries give major boost to Covax, the global effort to fund vaccinations in low-income countries, indicating that momentum could develop towards a coordinated effort on the part of advanced economies to cope with the pandemic. The United States plans to contribute up to $ 4 billion to the initiative while France will donate 5% of its secure supplies. The UK will also announce its engagement in a G-7 call on Friday. Novavax Inc. has separately said it will provide 1.1 billion doses of its injection to Covax. Vaccine supply in the United States is set to double in the coming weeks and months, according to an analysis by Bloomberg, although winter storms continue to slow across the country. A single dose of Pfizer Inc. vaccine significantly reduced symptoms in the first four weeks after injection, according to an analysis. Brazil became the third country in the world to break 10 million cases. Key developments: Global Tracker: cases exceed 110.2 million; Death counts exceed 2.4 million Subscribe for a daily update on the virus from the Bloombergs Prognosis team here. Click CVID on Terminal for Global Case and Death Data WHO Team Focuses on Badgers Ferrets, Rabbits: WSJ (10:30 a.m. HK) A team of scientists from the World Organization of Health is focusing on two types of animals – badgers, ferrets and rabbits – – in researching the origins of the coronavirus, the Wall Street Journal reported. The animals may be carriers of the virus and were sold in a market in Wuhan, China, where the first cases of the coronavirus emerged. Researchers say more investigations are needed on suppliers of these and other animals on the market, the Journal reported. Team members have yet to establish all animals sold in the market Houston resumes vaccinations as Crisis Ebbs (9:07 a.m. HK) Houston plans to resume vaccinations and viral testing on Friday for the first time since unprecedented winter storm and crippled power outages Harris County Public Health will undertake an amended schedule of vaccines and testing on Friday and return to normal and full operations on Monday, according to a statement. The fourth-largest city in the United States is still struggling with multi-day blackouts, road closures and water service disruptions resulting from an abnormal winter storm that started last weekend in Singapore opens bubble for business travelers (8:20 a.m. HK) Singapore has started accepting applications for a program that will allow people to enter the island for business and official purposes without having to quarantine for 14 days. The trap? They will have to stay in a bubble-shaped facility near Changi Airport and will not be able to leave. The first visitors to the so-called Connect @ Changi program are expected to arrive next month, said Alan Thompson, co-head of strategic development at Temasek International. Thursday. Singapore’s state-owned investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte is backing initiative UK plans to donate surplus vaccine (7:55 a.m. HK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Friday that UK will donate surplus coronavirus vaccines to developing countries to boost the world The majority of future UK surplus coronavirus vaccines will be shared with the World Health Organization-backed Covax program, the office said Johnsons Thursday night in a statement. This is in addition to the 548 million pounds ($ 766 million) that the country has already donated to the program, which aims to provide vaccines to some of the world’s poorest nations. Johnson will host a video call between them on Friday. leaders of the Group of Seven countries, in which Hell encourages them to increase their Covax funding, the statement said. One shot from Pfizer reduced disease among health workers (7:35 a.m. HK) Single dose of vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE significantly reduced Covid -19 symptoms in the first four weeks after injection, according to analysis quickly supporting efforts to scale up rare doses. Among health workers who received the vaccine , symptomatic infections were reduced by 85% within 15 to 28 days of the first dose, compared to those who did not get the vaccine, according to the medical journal The Lancet report. While most workers received a second dose on time – about three weeks after the first – the booster would not have started to take effect until the study was over, so it was essentially looking at the effects of one dose, the researchers said. The result on Thursday provides preliminary support for health officials who recommend postponing second injections to quickly deliver the first doses to as many people as possible. Novavax to deliver 1 billion doses to poorest countries (5:40 p.m. NY) Novavax Inc. will provide 1.1 billion doses of its investigational Covid-19 vaccine to Covax, a global alliance that many low- and middle-income countries rely on to protect their populations from the virus.The Covax Facility is a World Health Organization, The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovations, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Novavax, along with its manufacturing and distribution partner, the Serum Institute of India, on Thursday announced its commitment in a statement, pushing the shares of the US drug maker up 7% after market. Novavax and Gavi have yet to finalize the advance purchase agreement for the supply of the two-dose regimen. Weather Forces LA shuts down vaccination sites (5:19 p.m. NY) Los Angeles on Friday halted vaccine distribution in some of its larger sites, including Dodger Stadium, due to supply shortages. Around 12,500 residents were expected to receive an email or text informing them of the delay, Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement on Thursday. This is the second time this month that the city has closed distribution sites due to restrictions supply. In neighboring Orange County, Disneyland temporarily closed its vaccination site because storms delayed delivery of supplies. Biden pledges $ 4 billion for vaccines for poorer nations (5:10 p.m. NY) The United States will contribute up to $ 4 billion to Covax, the global group An effort to fund vaccinations in low-income countries, but does not plan to ship any of its own vaccines overseas while demand country will not have been satisfied, officials familiar with the matter said. that the United States will immediately pledge $ 2 billion into the program and pledge an additional $ 2 billion with terms designed to boost contributions from other countries, the officials said, who spoke with reporters on condition of anonymity. Florida nears 30,000 deaths (3:11 p.m. NY) Florida is set to pass 30,000 total deaths, the fourth state in the United States to do so. State has hit 29,990 deaths, combining residents and non-residents alike on Thursday amid declining cases, hospitalizati and, more recently, deaths. In order, the states with the most deaths are California, New York and Texas, each with more than 40,000 Brazil hits 10 million Covid cases (3:08 p.m. NY) Brazil’s cases topped 10 million , with infections rising in recent weeks as a new variant spreads amid a vaccine shortage. Latin America’s largest country reported 51,879 new cases on Thursday, bringing the confirmed total to 10,030,626, according to data from the Ministry of Health. It is a toll that hangs only the United States and India. The number of deaths increased from 1,367 to 243,457, the second highest in the world. The situation for the braziles is really bad, with contagion at high levels. We were seeing health systems in several states in or near ruin, said Estevao Urbano, an infectious disease expert and director of the Brazils Infectology Society. A US Vaccine Surge Is Coming (2:48 p.m. NY) The Vaccine supply in the United States is set to double in the coming weeks and months, according to a Bloomberg analysis, allowing a large expansion of doses administered across the country. Currently, the United States administers 1.6 million doses per day, limited by the recent supply of around 10 million to 15 million doses per week. But Covid-19 vaccine makers and U.S. officials have ramped up production times and reported that the taps are about to open, delivering hundreds of millions of doses to match the growing capacity to vaccinate people in pharmacies and mass vaccination sites. Public statements and their supply agreements suggest the number of vaccines delivered is expected to reach nearly 20 million per week in March, over 25 million per week in April and May, and over 30 million per week in June. By the summer, it would be enough to give 4.5 million vaccines per day. France will donate 5% of its vaccines to poor countries (1:59 p.m. NY) France pledges to donate 5% of its stocks of Covid-19 vaccines secured to the poorest countries A multilateral approach via Covax – a global alliance on which many developing countries rely for vaccinations – is the most effective way to show solidarity, a French official who asked not to be named online Canada Steps Up Vaccines After Slow Start (12:37 p.m. NY) Canada has started ramping up its vaccine rollout after delivery disruptions became a major political headache for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. , the government has announced that the pace of shipments of Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. vaccines is accelerating starting this week. Not more than 14.5 million of the 38 million people in Canada are expected to be vaccinated by now in late June, According to an updated schedule, up from 13 million the government previously expected. Fauci says time slows down vaccinations (12:29 p.m. NY) Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease physician in the United States, said said winter storms and inclement weather had brought vaccinations to The vaccines were given below the daily average of 1.6 million vaccines, measured over a week, over the past three days, according to the Vaccine Tracker of Bloomberg. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said snowstorms and inclement weather resulted in the loss of days of vaccine supplies, as well as the delayed opening of two vaccine sites For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted source of business information.

