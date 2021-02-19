Chinese bomb disposal recruit undergoes training as huge fireball erupts behind him

Publicity

Striking footage documented an intense training session for the Chinese military’s demining team.

Not for the faint-hearted, Thursday’s grueling exercise required participants to perform bomb search and defusing tasks under difficult conditions.

In one of the images, a brave technician, wearing a full face helmet and protective clothing, appears to be holding an explosive device standing on a beam as a giant fireball erupts behind him.

Not for the faint hearted: Chinese soldier is seen training in front of a fire as he stands on a balance beam

As careful as it gets: Another photo shows a trainee wearing some parts cautiously during exercise in China on Thursday

Another trainee is pictured carrying a board with parts shrouded in smoke on top during exercise in southern Guangxi province.

The army has made efforts to improve the “ technical and tactical levels ” of the military detachment of the Guangxi People’s Armed Police, the state newspaper reported People’s Daily.

All participants were the troop’s demining specialists, according to the report.

According to XinhuaThe Chinese Armed Police Force is part of the country’s official armed forces and is headed by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Central Military Commission.

Possible mission: the military exercise was apparently aimed at improving the “ technical and tactical levels ” of the military

Challenging Tasks: The training included search and bomb disposal tasks for the troop’s demining specialists.

The news comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered his soldiers to step up their training and be ready for war “at any time” last month.

The leader urged members of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, the largest army in the world, to “ fear not death ” in a mobilization order signed by him on January 4.

The country’s estimated two million soldiers “took action” after being instructed by their leader to prepare for combat, Chinese state media reported.