Politics
Boris Johnson faces calls to allow home visits next week
BORIS Johnson is being asked to give the green light to home visits NEXT WEEK as part of a new campaign.
After the successful deployment of the vaccine, a new Believe In Vaccine group was launched to push the PM to allow residents in care to be able to see their loved ones again.
Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest news and updates…
In Grow started out in partnership with several large nursing home groups, including the Registered Nursing Home Association and Johns Campaign – which is asking for extended visiting rights for family caregivers of dementia patients in hospitals.
They argue that travel to nursing homes is now safe once all residents have been vaccinated.
Residents of nursing homes for the aged have not been able to see their loved ones for almost a year and they desperately need to be reunited with their families.
They call on ministers to start allowing home visits, in a prudent and safe manner, in line with the successful rollout of vaccination.
Ian Turner, Executive Chairman of the Registered Nursing Home Association, said: Nursing home residents were the first section of society to receive the vaccine.
Now that they have been protected from Covid-19, it is essential that we also protect them from the most imminent threats of loneliness, growing anguish and deteriorating mental health.
‘HOPE FOR THE FUTURE’
“We urge the government to trust the science, believe in vaccines and allow home visits.
Julia Jones, co-founder of John’s Campaign, added: “Essential caregivers are more than just visitors – they are at the heart of personal care.
The vaccine is a game-changer and must allow residents and families to start making their own choices again, always acting responsibly and building on the best infection control precautions that are now available.
“People need hope for the future and they need action too.
Conservative MP Harriett Baldwin added: We need to follow the science and believe in vaccines not only in their ability to protect us from Covid, but also to free us from these devastating lockdowns and restrictions.
Residents of nursing homes for the elderly were unable to see their loved ones for almost a year, and three weeks from the end of January, February 22.
If nursing homes do not start opening up to visitors, in a prudent and safe manner, from Monday, ministers must explain why so the public can maintain their confidence in how we are handling the pandemic.
