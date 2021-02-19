Stafsus Jokowi congratulates the police chief for giving people with disabilities the opportunity to become ASN

Merdeka.com – The Angkie Yudistia President’s Special Staff appreciated the 100-day program of National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo. One of them is to provide a space for groups of people with disabilities or special needs to become civil servants of the State or ASN Polri.

According to Angkie, the police chief’s 100-day work schedule is in line with the president’s directive that government agencies provide a 2% quota for people with disabilities to become employees.

“I really appreciate the 100-day work program of National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, especially the opportunity for people with disabilities to become state officials in the National Police. This is in line with instructions from President Joko Widodo who asked government agencies to provide a 2% quota for people with disabilities. People with disabilities become ASN, ”Angkie said on Friday (19/2).

Angkie hopes that Kapolri’s 100-day program can be emulated by other government agencies to recruit employees from people with disabilities. In this way, the opportunities for people with disabilities to be able to work and contribute to the country are wide open.

Angkie said agencies need to review the skills of applicants. So that the agency can place them according to the needs of the agency.

“Currently, the selection process for National Disability Commissioners is underway and it is hoped that later if the Commissioners of the National Disability Commission are selected, it can speed up implementation for government agencies,” he said. he declared.

“And private companies will immediately put in place a quota of people with disabilities in the process of recruiting employees,” said the PKPI politician.

Previously, National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo in the 100 working days program included his agency’s plan to recruit people with disabilities to be part of the national police. He conceived this as an effort by the national police to give people with disabilities the opportunity to contribute more meaningfully to the state.

Previously, the Komjen Listyo Sigit Prabowo had undergone an aptitude for employment test before Commission III of the Indonesian Parliament on Wednesday January 19. In his presentation of his priority program, if he becomes head of the national police, he will offer the possibility to people with special needs to become the Civilian State Apparatus (ASN) of the police.

Later, he said, they would be placed in several areas such as administration, data analysis or information technology. So, he says, his performance will not affect his limits.

People with specific needs can become ASN Polri depending on their skills. Later he will work in an area adjusted to a possible position, ”Sigit told the Palace of Parliament on Wednesday 19/1.

Apart from that, it would also change the scoring / point system of each member. He promised to apply a fair assessment based on the level of difficulty. For example, human resource management through improved performance-based career management systems is implemented with a credit point system.

“Of course, the assessment will be different. A person (a member of the national police) who has the performance of defusing a bomb with a person who performs regular routine tasks,” he said.

“Then, the assessment of a person affected in an area that has a high level of vulnerability is different,” he continued.

Apart from that, it will also encourage healthy competition among the members. He vowed not to distinguish between members, including policewomen

“Encourage healthy competition and provide the same opportunities and stages of work, including for female police officers, which are still limited,” Sigit said.

Sigit will also develop working relationships between superiors and subordinates oriented towards the values ​​of Tribrata and Catur Prasetya.

“To accelerate the formation of the mind and the memory which is cultivated and which respects human rights,” he said.

Not only the programs or missions that will be carried out in-house, but it will also improve the reporting system using computer systems. It is therefore not necessary to interact directly. DIa said the more face-to-face meetings take place, the greater the potential for abuse of power.

“The more interactions occur, the abuse of authority will occur. Therefore, in the future, we will improve the system,” he said.

According to him, the use of information technology can also affect more people. Because nowadays some people have used gadgets to work and do various activities.

“To use the facilities of information technology so that the services can increasingly reach all the interests of the community”, he concluded. [rnd]