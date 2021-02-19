Sean Hannity tears Democrats apart for their permanent obsession with Donald Trump: he lives in their sick brain





Almost a month after the start of Joe Bidens’ presidency, Democrats are still obsessed with former President Donald Trump, “Hannity” host Sean Hannity said Thursday.

“The hysteria on the left is seemingly endless,” he said. “Democrats are still obsessed with hating all things Donald Trump … President Trump seems to live in their sick brains 24/7 because they can’t give up their drug of choice, which is hatred and rage. “

Democratic lawmakers continue efforts to overturn the former president, with Representative Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., Introducing a bill last month that would prevent twice impeached former presidents from being buried at the National Cemetery in ‘Arlington.

The so-called “No Glory for Hate Act” would also prohibit the federal government from naming monuments or buildings after Trump. Representative Nikema Williams, D-Ga., Even introduced legislation that would bar Trump from re-entering the U.S. Capitol.

Hannity asked if such proposals are really the best use of lawmakers’ time and energy in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.

“Millions of Americans unable to get COVID vaccines, incompetent governors [are] botch the deployment, millions upon millions of Americans [are] jobless, well-paying career jobs [are] literally ripped off and destroyed the energy sector in this country, and that’s what your Democratic leaders and lawmakers are focused on, ”he said.

Meanwhile, the mainstream media are “nowhere to be found” when it comes to criticizing the new administration, Hannity said, because they are also too busy “obsessively raging” about Trump.

“Radical Socialist Democrats now run our federal government. Buckle up, ”he said. “I hope you get involved. Hope you get engaged, because it’s gonna be tough. The impact will be felt for generations.

