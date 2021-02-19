Politics
PM Modi and Amit Shah pay tribute to Shivaji on his birthday
- Prime Minister Modi in a tweet shared a video highlighting the influence of King Maratha on generations of Indians.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED FEB 19, 2021 11:09 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several Maharashtra leaders paid tribute to King Maratha Shivaji on his birthday on Friday. The anniversary of Shivajis’ birth, Shiv Jayanti, is zealously celebrated in the Western State where the 17th century ruler is a huge cultural and historical icon.
Prime Minister Modi in a tweet shared a video highlighting the influence of King Maratha on generations of Indians. He paid homage to Shivaji, saying that the exemplary courage of the Maratha kings will light the way for Indians for generations to come. Prime Minister Modi said: I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the immortal son of Mother Bharati, on the occasion of his birthday. The saga of his indomitable courage, incredible worth, and extraordinary intelligence will continue to inspire compatriots for centuries. Jai Shivaji!
Union Home Minister Shah praised the Maharashtras’ greatest cultural icon, thanking him for bringing the culture of public welfare services to the country. In his tweet, Shah also said that Shivaji had shown how to implement good governance in a state. He said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a vibrant symbol of nationalism, established good governance with his unique intelligence, incredible courage and excellent administrative skills. With his foresight, he built a strong navy and also initiated several public welfare policies. My sincere respects to one of our greatest national heroes.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari paid tribute to King Maratha on Friday by congratulating his statue in Mumbai. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar also tweeted in memory of warrior King Maratha, claiming that the leader helped raise self-esteem in the minds of the people and also said that he was working to establish a government. who took care of his peasants. Birthday greetings to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the public welfare ruler who awakened self-esteem in the minds of people and made the concept of Ryot state a reality. Happy Shiv Jayanti everyone! Pawar’s tweet freely translated from Marathi lu.
Shiv Sena lawmaker Sanjay Raut tweeted an illustration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while paying homage to him on his birthday.
Shivaji was born on February 19, 1630 at Shivneri Fort in Pune District, and people from all over the state, as well as other parts of the country, gathered there and other forts in large numbers at midnight on the February 18 of each year. The government of Maharashtra has asked citizens of the state to celebrate the warrior kings’ birthdays by following recommended social distancing protocols due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
