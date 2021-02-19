Legal issues loom over Trump after presidency





Donald Trump may have evaded an indictment conviction for the second time, but the former president still faces multiple civil and criminal prosecutions and inquiries that call into question his conduct before and during his tenure.

Here are the pending cases against Trump.

The U.S. Capitol Riot

The most recent lawsuit filed against him, on February 18, stems from his alleged role in the deadly riot on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, filed a federal civil suit alleging that Trump and his former personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, as well as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, two far-right groups , conspired to incite the mob that stormed the Capitol building as lawmakers counted the electoral college votes, court documents show.

The February 16 trial says the defendants tried to prevent Thompson from fulfilling his duty to approve the electoral college vote count after the presidential election.

The riot was part of an ongoing effort by Trump and his co-defendants to undermine election results and prevent President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris from being certified by Congress, according to the lawsuit.

Thompson wants to create the record that Trump broke the law, the lawmaker told MSNBC, and also set a standard for future political disputes.

If you don’t agree in America about the outcome of an election, you don’t get upset. You don’t do anything other than see this person in the next election, Thompson said. While the Trump administrations’ philosophy of engagement [like] what happened on january 6 is becoming the norm, so [in] with every election you don’t agree with, you just have to walk into the Capitol and tear it up.

In a statement in response to the trial, Trump spokesman Jason Miller pointed out that Trump was acquitted in the Senate for incitement to riot, Hill reported.

President Trump did not plan, produce or organize the Jan.6 rally on the Ellipse, the statement said.

It remains to be seen whether Trump will face any criminal charges in connection with the riot. Although he was acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial on February 13, House Democrats have spent days linking Trump’s comments at a rally before the Capitol riot to his false claims of election robbery reporting the violence on January 6.

In a Jan. 11 interview with MSNBC Andrea Mitchell, DC Attorney General Karl Racine denounced Giuliani and Trump’s comments at a Stop the Steal rally before the riot. Giuliani called for a fight trial at the rally, and Trump urged his supporters to fight like hell to save the country.

They really encouraged these people and pissed them off, Racine said.

When asked if Trump, Giuliani and others could be prosecuted in connection with the riot, Racine said his office was considering whether to prosecute a charge of incitement to violence, which DC says Code, falls under the offense of disorderly conduct misdemeanor and can result in 90 days in prison. Racine added that he was not specifically targeting Trump.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump demonstrate in front of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Continuation of voting rights

The Thompsons v. Trump civil case cites a reconstruction-era law passed by Congress in 1871 to combat terrorist organizations, particularly the Ku Klux Klan, a group that murdered and harassed black Americans in the south. .

The law, known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, was intended to protect against conspiracies, through violence and intimidation, which sought to prevent members of Congress from performing their official duties, according to the lawsuit. The accused conspired to prevent, by force, intimidation and threats, [Thompson], as a member of Congress, to perform their official duties of approving the count of votes cast by members of the Electoral College following the November 2020 presidential election.

The KKK Act was also cited in a complaint against Trump, his campaign, and the Republican National Committee after the presidential election. The complaint was brought by the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund on behalf of the Michigan Welfare Rights Organization and three Detroit residents over Trumps’ apparent efforts to influence local officials in Wayne County, Michigan, and lawmakers. state to suspend certification of votes or interfere. in the electoral process.

Ku Klux Klan law prohibits people from conspiring to deny, directly or indirectly, any person or class of persons equal protection of the law, the complaint says, or to prevent by force, intimidation or threat, any citizen who is legally entitled to vote, to provide support or defense in a legal manner, for or in favor of the election of any person legally qualified as an elector for the presidency or vice-president. “

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. (Dustin Chambers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Georgia

Trump is under criminal investigation in Atlanta for a call he made on January 2 in which he pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find enough votes to cancel Bidens’ victory in the state, according to a leaked recording of the call that was first reported by The Washington Post.

During the call, Trump insisted he won the state and told Raffensperger he just wanted to find 11,780 votes, according to Post’s transcript of the conversation. Biden won Georgia by 11,779 votes.

The call was part of several brutal attempts by Trump and his allies to cast doubt on election results in key states won by Biden and attempt to be declared the winner despite not getting enough votes in the electoral college. Senior Georgia Republican officials, including Raffensperger, quickly fell out of Trump’s good graces when they indicated they would not accept his attempts to undermine the results.

Now prosecutors are investigating whether the phone call violated state law, according to the New York Times.

In a February 10 letter to Republican Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp, Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis said his office has opened an investigation into attempts to influence Georgia’s general election administration from 2020.

The letter adds: This investigation includes, but is not limited to, potential violations of Georgian law prohibiting soliciting electoral fraud, making false statements to state and local government bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation oath of office and any implication. violence or threats related to the administration of the elections

The letter did not name Trump, but the Democratic prosecutor admitted in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that the investigation includes, but is not limited to, Trump’s call with Raffensperger.

Trump urging supporters on January 6 (Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Allegations of sexual misconduct

Former Elle E. columnist Jean Carroll sued Trump in New York state for defamation in 2019, after accusing him of sexually assaulting her in a locker room in the 1990s. Trump responded by addressing Liar Carroll in an interview with The Hill.

The latest major development in the case came in September, when the Justice Department sought to replace Trumps’ lawyers to defend him in the lawsuit, Federal Court documents show. The agency argued that Trump was acting as president when he made the comments Carroll deemed libelous, so he should be allowed to use government attorneys in his defense.

A judge rejected the departments’ request in October, court records show. The agency then appealed in the second circuit, according to a notice filed on November 25. It’s unclear how the Justice Department under Biden will proceed with this pending request.

Carroll is one of more than a dozen women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. Another woman, Summer Zervos, claimed that Trump groped and attempted to kiss her in 2007, the Associated Press reported. She sued Trump for libel in state court after denying the allegations, according to AP.

Donald Trump leaves the White House on January 20 (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

Surpasses finances

Two separate investigations by New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance add to Trump’s legal concerns over alleged financial irregularities related to corporate transactions with Trump, reported Yahoo Finance.

James is investigating the financial activities of Trump organizations, according to the attorney general’s office, and whether Trump has inflated the value of his assets in his financial statements to get better loan terms and insurance coverage. This investigation could lead to civil lawsuits.

The Vances investigation, which is criminal, investigates whether Trump has committed financial crimes through the Trump organization, The New York Times reported. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Manhattan prosecutors were examining loans worth hundreds of millions of dollars that Trump had taken out on various properties in the city.

The Vances team recently added Mark Pomerantz, former federal prosecutor and prominent defense lawyer, The Times reported Thursday. A spokesperson for Vance told CNN that Pomerantz was sworn in this month.

Family drama

Trump’s niece Mary, who wrote a revealing book about the former president in July, sued Trump and his siblings in September, claiming they scammed her with money she should have inherit, CNN reported.

