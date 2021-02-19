PM Modi at the convocation of the Visva Bharati University





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the convocation of Visva-Bharati University by video conference on Friday. The Governor of West Bengal and Rector of Visva-Bharati, Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Union Minister of Education, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and the Union Minister of Education, Sanjay Dhotre, were also present at the occasion. “Visva-Bharati is a prized center of learning. It is closely associated with the ideals of the great Gurudev Tagore. Those who studied there have distinguished themselves in many fields. At 11 am tomorrow, February 19, will speak at Visva-Bharati. Convocation of Bharatis, ”PM Modi wrote on Twitter on Thursday. No less than 2,535 students will receive their diplomas at today’s ceremony. Visva-Bharati was founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921 and it is the oldest central university in the country. PM Modi is also the chancellor of the university. Here are the live updates from Modi’s address to students at Visva-Bharati University: The new “national education policy” is a major step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. This gives strength to research and innovation, PM Modi said at the graduation ceremony of Visva Bharati University.

PM Modi: “Many people who spread terror and violence around the world are highly educated and highly skilled. On the other hand, there are people who risk their lives and are stationed in hospitals and laboratories. to save people from a pandemic like Covid-19. It’s not about ideology but about a state of mind. “

“What you do depends on whether your state of mind is positive or negative. There is room for both. The way is open for both. It is up to us to decide whether we want to be part of the problem or the solution.” , says PM Modi.

“There is no border for creativity” – with this thought, Gurudev laid the foundation for this university: PM Modi

“It is not just a university, but part of a vibrant tradition. If Gurudev wanted to see Vishwa Bharati as just a university, he could have named it Global University, but he named it Vishwa Bharati,” said the Prime Minister.

For Gurudev Tagore, Visva Bharati was not just a place of knowledge, it was an attempt to achieve the supreme goal of Indian culture, Prime Minister Modi said.

Attending the graduation ceremony, PM Modi said: “It would have been nice if I had come personally to participate in the ceremony today, but due to the new rules (COVID19), I am participating in this event by videoconference. “

The Prime Minister wished the compatriots on the occasion of the birthday of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “Gurudev Tagore was also inspired by the indomitable courage of the Shivaji Maharaj, his wonderful valor and his extraordinary intelligence,” Modi said.

Where to look Modi’s address will be available on the PM’s Twitter account. PM Narendra Modi participates in the graduation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University, via video conference. View full picture PM participates in the graduation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University. (YEARS) To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos