Fulton DA Fani Willis on Trump probe, Raffensperger appeal





Former meadows. Donald Trump was acquitted by the US Senate in his second impeachment trial, but he could still face potential criminal prosecution for actions in Georgia.

ATLANTA On Fani Willis’ first day on the job as Fulton County District Attorney, a phone call between then-President Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger became public, both discussing the results of Georgia’s presidential election.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump can be heard asking Georgia’s top election official.

“So on my first day in office, this is the last news. After the first day, we didn’t move at that time,” Fulton DA Fani Willis said in an interview with 11Alive News Thursday.

Raffensperger took the call with Trump from Fulton County, where the State Capitol building is located.

Willis tells 11Alive with the time that she determined that only her office, having jurisdiction over Fulton County, was suitable to investigate the appeal.

“It has come to the attention of the office that other offices or jurisdictions that might investigate this matter all have conflicts,” Willis said. “Therefore, there is no other office available to investigate.”

When asked about the investigation and its scope, Willis does not give names.

Fulton’s senior prosecutor said she could not specifically say whether Trump or any of his supporters were under investigation, but would simply look at events and go where the investigation leads her. office. It will act accordingly if it believes that there is evidence to show that a crime has been committed.

“We are investigating the problems of anyone, anyone, or any action that tried to influence the November election,” Willis said. “So obviously this phone call was reported around the world. So we said, ‘Yes, that’s part of the investigation. “But we don’t limit ourselves to that.”

Last week Willis wrote and sent letters to Gov. Brian Kemp, Raffensperger, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, and Attorney General Chris Carr.

The letters informed Georgia’s top elected officials of his office’s investigation into the 2020 elections and said: “At this point, we have no reason to believe that a Georgian official is the target of this investigation … “

The letter also asked recipients to keep any potential evidence or material related to the election, which otherwise in normal business might not be saved.

“Knowing that we will officially come and ask for them, no negative inference should be drawn about the suspected actions of these people,” Willis said.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing and Willis has said she does not have a timeline for when it could be completed or any expectations of any charges that could be filed – if any.

The next Fulton County grand jury is meeting in March, however, and the letter Willis sent mentioned that she may start asking for grand jury subpoenas as part of her investigation at that time.

