Politics
China says four of its soldiers died in Galwan clash
They have been recognized by the country to defend national sovereignty.
China has for the first time recognized four soldiers who died in the June 15 clash in the Galwan Valley, breaking the silence on the number of casualties suffered by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).
Twenty Indian soldiers died in the clash, which marked the worst border violence since 1967.
The Daily PLA On Friday, said five Chinese border officers and soldiers stationed in the Karakoram Mountains have been recognized by China’s Central Military Commission for defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity, one of whom was injured.
Chen Hongjun, Chen Xiangrong and Xiao Siyuan fought until the last minute and sacrificed their lives, according to the report and citing the Global Times. Wang Zhuoran, a fellow soldier, also gave his life to save his comrades by crossing the river to support others.
The Xinjiang PLA Military Command Regiment Commander Qi Fabao was also recognized and awarded the title of Commander of the Hero Regiment for defending the border. The report says he suffered a serious head injury. First class merit was awarded to Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran.
While suggesting the deaths of four soldiers, the report does not specify the total number of injuries suffered by the PLA, only mentioning the injuries of regimental commanders. The PLA likely suffered a much higher number of injuries, with Indian officials saying they counted around 60 Chinese soldiers carried on stretchers after the clash.
The Global Times noted that this is the first time that China has disclosed the casualties and details of these officers and soldiers.
Isolated calls were made on Chinese social media for them to recognize those lost in Galwan, but no major discussion of PLA victims, a sensitive topic that the Chinese state-controlled media has carefully avoided. In August, a photo posted to Chinese social media app WeChat showed the grave of an PLA soldier named Chen Xiangrong, but it has not been confirmed by authorities. It was among the names announced on Friday.
Sensitive problem
In June, a source close to the PLA told Hong Kong China Morning Post that Beijing was very sensitive to military losses, saying all figures had to be approved by President Xi Jinping, who heads the Central Military Commission, before being released.
The PLA commendation also featured the Chinese account of the June 15 clash, which the Global Times noted did not refer to India but to a foreign army, a decision, he said, was to avoid inciting public sentiment in the context of the current disengagement of Chinese and Indian troops along the border areas.
The clash came during an attempt by both sides to verify an ongoing de-escalation process in the Galwan Valley, a site of tension since April 2020.
Since April 2020, the relevant foreign servicemen have violated the previous agreement that they crossed the border to build roads and bridges and intentionally instigated unrest, changing the status quo along the border, they even violently attacked them. Chinese soldiers sent for communication, according to the report. Faced with intrusions and provocations by the Indian military in May 2020, Chen Xiangrong and other Chinese soldiers retaliated and forced them to return. Faced with enemies who outnumbered us, none of us flinched. Amid their stone attacks, we chased them away, Chen wrote in his diary, according to the report.
The Daily PLA The report suggested that India had suffered more casualties. Qian Feng, director of the research department of the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times, China has released details of the incident to refute earlier misinformation that China suffered more casualties than either India or China behind the incident.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]