PM Modi plans to convert India into a global software hub under Aatmanirbhar Bharat flagship





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while praising the role of the IT sector in reviving the national economy, urged them to help reach the country new benchmarks.

















(Source package: ANI) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at an event hosted by Technology and Leadership (NLT) of the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) and praised the role of the IT industry in shaping the national economy while urging them to continue. the extra mile to reach new heights for the nation. PM Modi focused on how the Indian IT industry has had a profound impact on its global counterparts, but failed to reap benefits for the country’s huge domestic market. He said: “Our IT experts are spearheading and making a significant contribution to catering solutions and services around the world, but our IT industry has not been able to take advantage of India’s huge domestic market, due from which the digital divide has widened in India.

“The government is trying to get the tech industry out of the shackles with unnecessary regulations. The National Digital Communication Policy was one such effort, which was formulated to make India a global center for software products. ” Mentioning the guidelines for other service providers (OSPs), he said: “It has made it easier for you to work in new situations, your job has to face every obstacle. Even today, more than 90% of people are working. at home, some of their native villages. ”He said that including IT in the 12 flagship service sectors would also benefit the sector.









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos