Gibran to use FX Rudy’s official pre-owned car while serving as mayor





Merdeka.com – Gibran Rakabuming Raka will soon be mayor of Solo. Even though he is the son of a president (Joko Widodo), Gibran will not use a new or more luxurious official car. He will even still use the former mayor's car. As is known, the mayor before Gibran was FX Hadi Rudyatmo. During his interview, he used a black Toyota Camry sedan, purchased in 2012. While his representative, Achmad Purnomo, used a Honda sedan, purchased in 2016. This car will later be used as the official vehicle of Teguh Prakosa. The government of Solo City (Pemkot) guarantees that the two elected leaders will always use the old official vehicles. Because the current budget is a priority for the management of Covid-19. There is therefore no 2021 APBD for the acquisition of new official cars. "There will be no new official cars for the new mayor and deputy mayor to use. It is because the government of Solo City does not have the budget for the purchase of two new official cars ", declared Friday (19/2) Erwin Nugroho, head of the General Secretariat of the government of Solo City. Former assistant to Joko Widodo (JokowiBumi, when the mayor of Solo judged, the official car used by his deputy mayor is still in working order. Although physically he is still young. In addition, he continued, this car's balance sheet was never damaged or broken down. Solo Mayor Ahyani added that during the discussion of the 2021 APBD, the Solo City Government Budget Team did not propose the acquisition of a budget for two new cars for the new mayor and the deputy mayor. This happened because a large part of the budget was spent on managing Covid-19. "I think there is no problem if the new deputy mayor uses the old official car. The condition is still good and usable," he said. For special service cars outside the city, the mayor and deputy mayor of Solo, the city government also has its own MPV cars Kijang and Pajero, Alphard. He ensured that the operations of the new management would not be disrupted even if they used official second-hand cars.







