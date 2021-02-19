Jokowi and Airlangga policies on supporting Covid and PEN floods





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia– Government policies under the command of President Joko Widodo regarding the management of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economy at the time. One of the things the public is supporting is the government’s decision not to lock down on the basis of the Indometer survey. Instead of locking down, the government is now implementing restrictions on the activities of micro-communities (PPKM). “Jokowi’s decision not to lockdown gives economic players the opportunity to continue trying, even if a number of restrictions are imposed,” Indometer polling institute executive director Leonard SB said on his official broadcast. , Friday (02/19/2021).

This support is also reflected in the high level of public satisfaction with Jokowi’s second-term administration. The results of the Indometer survey show that the satisfaction rate reaches 70.1%. “The very high level of satisfaction shows that Jokowi still enjoys the trust of the public,” he said. Jokowita appointed the Minister responsible for the coordination of economic affairs, Airlangga Hartono, asPresident Committee for COVID-19 Management and National Economic Recovery (KPCPEN). An ad hoc institution that executes the president’s orders in controlling Covid-19 and economic recovery. By controlling Covid-19, in addition to strengthening testing, screening and treatment, KPCPEN is also encouraging the acceleration of vaccination against Covid-19. The KPCPEN also established the PPKMMikro policy as a strategy to control Covid-19 while restoring the economy. Meanwhile, from an economic perspective, KPCPEN is also encouraging relevant ministries and institutions to issue stimulus measures in the context of the recovery. No kidding, government sets PEN budget2021 amounting to IDR 688.3 trillion against the previous IDR 579.78 billion in 2020. This is due to the large budget required to accelerate the immunization program. In contrast, public dissatisfaction which reached 25.2% was influenced by the high number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 and the economic recession. He mentioned, like the low number of tests and tracings, as well as the negative economic growth throughout 2020. During that time, there was still 4.7% who said they did not know / did not respond . “The public still sees how much immunization can be enhanced, as well as the economic recovery which now relies on the policies of the Job Creation Law and the Investment Management Institution (LPI),” said Leonard. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (battery / battery)



