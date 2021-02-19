Jokowi’s new presidential decree, AGO now has a military attorney general





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed a presidential regulation (Presidential decree) Number 15 of 2021 regarding the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic of Indonesia. In this Perpres, the question of position is settled Deputy Attorney General for Military Crime. “Yes, it has been published and signed by the president. All that remains is for us to implement,” said the head of the Information and Legal Center of the Attorney General’s Office (AGO), Leonard. Eben Ezer Simanjuntak, when asked for confirmation, Friday (2/19/2021). Here is the organizational structure of the AGO version Presidential decree latest: Article 5

The Attorney General’s office includes:

a. Attorney General;

b. Deputy Attorney General;

vs. Deputy Attorney General of Construction;

re. Deputy Attorney General of Intelligence;

e. Deputy Attorney General for General Crimes;

F. Deputy Attorney General for Special Crimes;

g. Deputy Attorney General in charge of civil and state administrative affairs;

g1. Deputy Attorney General for Military Crimes;

h. Deputy Attorney General responsible for oversight;

I. Education and training agency;

j. Expert staff; and

k. Center From the above article, a letter is inserted, namely g1 which settles the issue of Deputy Attorney General for Military Crimes. Thus, there are 8 young attorneys general in the AGO. How are the duties and the powers Deputy Attorney General for Military Crimes? Here are the conditions: Article 25B

(1) The Deputy Attorney General for Military Crimes has the task and power to exercise the functions and powers of the Attorney General’s Office in the area of ​​technical coordination of prosecutions initiated by the prosecution and the handling of criminal cases. connectivity.

(2) The scope of the technical coordination of prosecution conducted by the prosecutor and the handling of connection cases as indicated in paragraph (1) includes the investigation of connection cases, review of the results of investigations, additional examinations, provision of legal opinions on the case. submission agents, case submission, case closure, termination. prosecutions, prosecutions, resistance, legal remedies, implementation of judges and court decisions having obtained permanent legal force, review, supervision of the implementation of conditional criminal decisions, criminal supervision decisions and release decisions, and other legal actions in the field of technical coordination of prosecutions carried out by oditurate connection and treatment cases.

(3) The tasks and powers referred to in paragraph (2) are exercised in accordance with the provisions of the legislation. In addition, in article 36 Presidential decree, it was specified that each young public prosecutor has a secretariat and is made up of a maximum of 5 directorates. The secretariat in question is made up of functional job groups. Presidential Decree No. 15 of 2021 was promulgated in Jakarta on February 11 by Jokowi and promulgated on the same date by Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly. See video: Jokowi signs presidential decree, refuses vaccination, threatens not to receive social assistance [Gambas:Video 20detik] (dkp / dhn)

