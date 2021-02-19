SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar Holds UAE Iqama: Official Documents





On October 1, 2020, the Prime Minister honorably appointed Tabish Gohar as the Special Assistant of the Special Energy Division. Photo courtesy: Geo UrduSAPM on Food 2020 Honorary Gohar is the first member of Prime Minister Imran’s cabinet to have a permanent residence permit in the UAE

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Power, Tabish Gauhar, holds permanent residence in UAE Iqama, according to official documents seen by Geo News.

According to the documents, Gauhar has held a permanent residence in Iqama for Dubai since 1999. He was appointed honorably as the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Power on October 1, 2020.

Gauhar did not publicly announce that he was an iqama holder although he disclosed it to the Cabinet Division on February 12 this year, in writing.

He is the first member of Prime Minister Imran’s cabinet to have a permanent residence permit in the UAE. The total number of members currently in the Federal Cabinet who hold permanent residency in other countries, namely the United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom, is six.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari is a British citizen while two other Special Assistants who recently resigned, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Shahzada Qasim, are permanent residents of Canada and the United States respectively.

In PM Imran Khan’s current cabinet, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, SAPM for National Security Moeed Yousaf, Special Assistant Rauf Hassan and SAPM on Oil Division Nadeem Babar are holders of the US Green Card.

The Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) and a tribunal are currently reviewing the case of a federal minister and a member of the prime minister’s office regarding the alleged concealment of dual nationality.

The Prime Minister’s 49-member cabinet includes 28 federal ministers, three ministers of state, four advisers and 14 special assistants.

The development comes after Gauher tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan last month. The prime minister, however, rejected his resignation and told Gauhar to continue in office.

Gauhar had resigned via WhatsApp after being appointed honorably a few months earlier, and it was reported that one of the reasons for Gauhar’s resignation was his difficult position on the government’s negotiations with independent power producers (IPP ).

At the meeting, the prime minister refused to accept his resignation, assuring Gauhar of his full support against unscrupulous elements in the electricity sector, according to an article in The News.

The prime minister had extended his wholehearted support to Gauhar to reorganize the electricity sector through reforms.

Gauhar had told the News that he quit last week for personal reasons.

