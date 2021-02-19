China officially confirms 5 officers and soldiers killed in Galwan clash with Indian army





Five Chinese officers and soldiers were killed in last year’s Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh with the Indian army, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) officially recognized for the first time Friday. Five Chinese border officers and soldiers stationed in the Karakoram Mountains have been recognized by the Central Military Commission of China (CMC) for their sacrifice in the border confrontation with India, which took place in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 , the PLA Daily, the official reported on Friday by the Chinese Army newspaper. Read | China probes, India must be alert Among those killed was Qi Fabao, the commander of the PLA military command regiment in Xinjiang, the PLA Daily report quoted by the Global Times reported. A total of 20 Indian soldiers died in the Galwan Valley clash on June 15, considered the worst in more than four decades on the Indo-China border. The CMC, the high command general of the PLA headed by President Xi Jinping, awarded Qi Fabao, commander of the Xinjiang PLA military command regiment, the title of “Commander of the Hero Regiment for the Defense of the border “, Chen Hongjun with” hero to defend the border “, and awarded the first class merit to Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran. Read | Parliamentary defense panel intends to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in eastern Ladakh: Sources This is the first time that China recognizes the victims and details of the sacrifice of these officers and soldiers, four of whom died in the Indian military’s “unlawful violation” of the Real Line of Control (LAC) of the Galwan Valley, according to the report. A total of 20 Indian soldiers died in the Galwan Valley clash, considered the worst in more than four decades on the Indo-China border. While India announced the casualties immediately after the incident, China did not officially recognize the casualties until Friday. Read | India will not let its guard down until China withdraws its troops from all points of confrontation Russian state-run news agency TASS reported on February 10 that 45 Chinese servicemen had been killed in the clash in the Galwan Valley. Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times that China disclosed details of the incident to refute previous “disinformation” that China suffered more losses than India or China at the origin of the incident. The PLA’s admission of casualties coincides with the disengagement of troops from both sides to the northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong, the most controversial part of the standoff that began in May last year.

