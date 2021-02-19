Pakistan continues to protest against France for its action against radical Islamists





The relationship between Pakistan and France, which was strained following the horrific beheading of a teacher in October last year for showing drawings of the Prophet Muhammad to his class, continues to remain bitter. On the one hand, France winked at the anti-radicalism bill to counter the growing fundamentalism in the country. At the same time, Pakistan continues to protest against France and it is President Emmanuel Macron, who has pledged to curb Islamic terrorism in his country.

Revealed by Macron’s daring stance on Islamic fundamentalism, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan proclaimed that he had accepted in Parliament the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party’s request to expel the French ambassador on the issue of blasphemy of the Prophet Muhammad before April 20.

Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Labbaik party, which led the anti-France protest in Pakistan, threatened last month to relaunch its protest if the Imran Khan government did not keep its promise to expel the French ambassador.

Meanwhile, France denounced Imran Khan for giving in to TLP’s demand. The French daily Le Figaro wrote that a source at Elysées said that the decision of the Pakistani government to seize the Parliament on the question of the expulsion of the ambassador of France is “very badly perceived”.

“There were insulting remarks against the president (Macron) and it was taken in a personal capacity. And now the Pakistani government is considering putting the issue of the ambassador’s expulsion to parliamentarians. It is very badly perceived, “said Le Figaro, citing a source.

According to the French daily, the relationship between France and Pakistan, already weakened by a “slanderous tweet” against France by Shireen Mazari, the Pakistani Minister of Human Rights in November 2020, was further blurred after the decision of ‘Imran Khan.

Pakistan has been hostile to France ever since the French president took a stand against Islamic terrorism following the barbaric murder of French teacher Samuel Paty, who showed his class caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. Paty was beheaded on October 16 by an 18-year-old Muslim extremist. Following this incident, French President Emmanuel Macron had condemned it, calling it an Islamist terrorist attack.

Paty’s murder was the latest attack by a Muslim extremist in France, following the 2015 Charlie Hebdo massacre and the 2016 truck attack in Nice.

French President Emmanuel Macron then refused to condemn the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo which faced the wrath of Muslims for publishing caricatures of the Prophet and pledged to fight against Islamic separatism in the aftermath of the brutal murder of the professor. of French Samuel Paty.

Since then, Muslims in many Islamic countries, particularly Pakistan, have called for both protests and a boycott of French goods in response to Macron’s stance on the cartoons of Islam’s most revered prophet.

TLP party activists took to the streets, calling on the Pakistani government to sever diplomatic and trade relations with France.

In October, the National Assembly of Pakistan unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the publication of blasphemous cartoons in France and the “resurgence of Islamophobic acts” in some countries.

All these movements had already tarnished relations between France and Pakistan. To make matters worse, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his October 2020 Tweet, criticized the French president, saying he “chose to deliberately provoke Muslims.” Speaking to Twitter, Khan said, “The hallmark of a leader is that he unites human beings, as Mandela did, rather than dividing them. This is a time when President Macron could have provided a touch of healing and denied space to extremists rather than creating more polarization and marginalization that inevitably leads to radicalization.

Adding salt to the injuries, Pakistan’s human rights minister also took to Twitter a month later to call the French president. She tweeted that Emmanuel Macron treated Muslims like the Nazis treated Jews during World War II.

Linking to an article online, Mazari had tweeted: “Macron does to Muslims what the Nazis did to Jews. Muslim children will be given identification numbers (other children will not) just as Jews were forced to wear the yellow star on their clothes to identify themselves. France, however, took offense at the Tweet and demanded that Shireen Mazari withdraw his remarks against the French president, after which the Pakistani minister deleted his Tweet.

It was the straw that broke the camel’s back. In a major shot for French President Emmanuel Macron, who had vowed to act against the rise of extremism in the country, French lawmakers in the lower house of parliament passed the anti-radicalization bill on Tuesday, which will empower law enforcement officials to quickly arrest someone for spreading hate online. The bill will allow agencies to charge a person with the online hate speech law, which will be punishable by three years in prison and a fine of 45,000 euros.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos